QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EQIX
Tornare a Azioni

EQIX: Equinix Inc

791.25 USD 5.95 (0.76%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EQIX ha avuto una variazione del 0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 782.19 e ad un massimo di 795.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Equinix Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EQIX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
782.19 795.99
Intervallo Annuale
701.41 994.03
Chiusura Precedente
785.30
Apertura
791.78
Bid
791.25
Ask
791.55
Minimo
782.19
Massimo
795.99
Volume
1.181 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.76%
Variazione Mensile
1.78%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.22%
Variazione Annuale
-11.01%
20 settembre, sabato