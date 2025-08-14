QuotesSections
Currencies / EQIX
EQIX: Equinix Inc

774.42 USD 17.26 (2.18%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EQIX exchange rate has changed by -2.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 771.14 and at a high of 791.19.

EQIX exchange rate has changed by -2.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 771.14 and at a high of 791.19.

Daily Range
771.14 791.19
Year Range
701.41 994.03
Previous Close
791.68
Open
791.19
Bid
774.42
Ask
774.72
Low
771.14
High
791.19
Volume
434
Daily Change
-2.18%
Month Change
-0.39%
6 Months Change
-5.28%
Year Change
-12.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%