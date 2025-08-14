Currencies / EQIX
EQIX: Equinix Inc
774.42 USD 17.26 (2.18%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EQIX exchange rate has changed by -2.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 771.14 and at a high of 791.19.
Follow Equinix Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
771.14 791.19
Year Range
701.41 994.03
- Previous Close
- 791.68
- Open
- 791.19
- Bid
- 774.42
- Ask
- 774.72
- Low
- 771.14
- High
- 791.19
- Volume
- 434
- Daily Change
- -2.18%
- Month Change
- -0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.28%
- Year Change
- -12.90%
