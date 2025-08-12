Moedas / CM
CM: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
80.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CM para hoje mudou para 0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 80.05 e o mais alto foi 80.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CM Notícias
- Taxa de inflação anual do Canadá sobe para 1,9% em agosto
- LYG or CM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Chart Of The Day: One Toronto Chart That Tells This Market's Story
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Canada's Big Banks Sidestep Tariff Fallout - What Investors Should Watch For Next
- Bank of Canada to cut rates on September 17, at least one more to follow this year: Reuters poll
- BanColombia S.A. (CIB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Fed's Powell Sparks Bullish Shift For This Dow Jones Leader; Stock Races To New High
- NWG vs. CM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price target raised to C$112 by BMO Capital
- Bank of Montreal Q3 Earnings Rise on Higher NII, Lower Provisions
- Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TSX seen lower; bank stocks, Nvidia in spotlight
- CIBC Q3 2025 slides: revenue up 10%, net income jumps 17% amid strong execution
- Visible Alpha Breakdown Of Canadian Big Banks’ Q3 Earnings Expectations
- Why Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Nvidia, Dollar Stores And Canada's Big 5 Banks
- Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- National Bank Of Canada Stock: Fundamentals Are Robust, Waiting For A Dip (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- CIBC hires Scotiabank’s Mark Mulroney as global vice chair - Bloomberg
- CIBC announces leadership changes as Harry Culham prepares for CEO role
Faixa diária
80.05 80.72
Faixa anual
53.62 80.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 80.23
- Open
- 80.30
- Bid
- 80.24
- Ask
- 80.54
- Low
- 80.05
- High
- 80.72
- Volume
- 989
- Mudança diária
- 0.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 43.08%
- Mudança anual
- 30.90%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh