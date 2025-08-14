Valute / CM
CM: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
81.57 USD 1.14 (1.42%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CM ha avuto una variazione del 1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.35 e ad un massimo di 81.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
80.35 81.66
Intervallo Annuale
53.62 81.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 80.43
- Apertura
- 80.76
- Bid
- 81.57
- Ask
- 81.87
- Minimo
- 80.35
- Massimo
- 81.66
- Volume
- 1.415 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 45.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 33.07%
20 settembre, sabato