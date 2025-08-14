QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CM
Tornare a Azioni

CM: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

81.57 USD 1.14 (1.42%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CM ha avuto una variazione del 1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.35 e ad un massimo di 81.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
80.35 81.66
Intervallo Annuale
53.62 81.66
Chiusura Precedente
80.43
Apertura
80.76
Bid
81.57
Ask
81.87
Minimo
80.35
Massimo
81.66
Volume
1.415 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.42%
Variazione Mensile
6.64%
Variazione Semestrale
45.45%
Variazione Annuale
33.07%
20 settembre, sabato