CM: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
81.57 USD 1.14 (1.42%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CM a changé de 1.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 80.35 et à un maximum de 81.66.
Suivez la dynamique Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
80.35 81.66
Range Annuel
53.62 81.66
- Clôture Précédente
- 80.43
- Ouverture
- 80.76
- Bid
- 81.57
- Ask
- 81.87
- Plus Bas
- 80.35
- Plus Haut
- 81.66
- Volume
- 1.415 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.42%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.64%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 45.45%
- Changement Annuel
- 33.07%
20 septembre, samedi