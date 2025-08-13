Divisas / CM
CM: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
80.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 80.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 80.72.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
80.05 80.72
Rango anual
53.62 80.72
- Cierres anteriores
- 80.23
- Open
- 80.30
- Bid
- 80.24
- Ask
- 80.54
- Low
- 80.05
- High
- 80.72
- Volumen
- 911
- Cambio diario
- 0.01%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.90%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 43.08%
- Cambio anual
- 30.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B