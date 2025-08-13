CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CM
Volver a Acciones

CM: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

80.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 80.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 80.72.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CM News

Rango diario
80.05 80.72
Rango anual
53.62 80.72
Cierres anteriores
80.23
Open
80.30
Bid
80.24
Ask
80.54
Low
80.05
High
80.72
Volumen
911
Cambio diario
0.01%
Cambio mensual
4.90%
Cambio a 6 meses
43.08%
Cambio anual
30.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B