CM: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
80.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CMの今日の為替レートは、0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.05の安値と80.72の高値で取引されました。
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerceダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
80.05 80.72
1年のレンジ
53.62 80.72
- 以前の終値
- 80.23
- 始値
- 80.30
- 買値
- 80.24
- 買値
- 80.54
- 安値
- 80.05
- 高値
- 80.72
- 出来高
- 989
- 1日の変化
- 0.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 43.08%
- 1年の変化
- 30.90%
