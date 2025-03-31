Moedas / ARHS
ARHS: Arhaus Inc - Class A
11.14 USD 0.07 (0.62%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARHS para hoje mudou para -0.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.10 e o mais alto foi 11.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Arhaus Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
11.10 11.30
Faixa anual
6.66 13.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.21
- Open
- 11.20
- Bid
- 11.14
- Ask
- 11.44
- Low
- 11.10
- High
- 11.30
- Volume
- 675
- Mudança diária
- -0.62%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.38%
- Mudança anual
- -9.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh