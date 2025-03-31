货币 / ARHS
ARHS: Arhaus Inc - Class A
11.31 USD 0.28 (2.54%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ARHS汇率已更改2.54%。当日，交易品种以低点11.27和高点11.35进行交易。
关注Arhaus Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
11.27 11.35
年范围
6.66 13.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.03
- 开盘价
- 11.32
- 卖价
- 11.31
- 买价
- 11.61
- 最低价
- 11.27
- 最高价
- 11.35
- 交易量
- 205
- 日变化
- 2.54%
- 月变化
- -1.14%
- 6个月变化
- 31.36%
- 年变化
- -7.75%
