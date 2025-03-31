통화 / ARHS
ARHS: Arhaus Inc - Class A
11.06 USD 0.23 (2.04%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ARHS 환율이 오늘 -2.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.94이고 고가는 11.37이었습니다.
Arhaus Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ARHS News
일일 변동 비율
10.94 11.37
년간 변동
6.66 13.02
- 이전 종가
- 11.29
- 시가
- 11.37
- Bid
- 11.06
- Ask
- 11.36
- 저가
- 10.94
- 고가
- 11.37
- 볼륨
- 3.259 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.04%
- 월 변동
- -3.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 28.46%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.79%
