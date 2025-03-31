通貨 / ARHS
ARHS: Arhaus Inc - Class A
11.29 USD 0.08 (0.71%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARHSの今日の為替レートは、0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.98の安値と11.30の高値で取引されました。
Arhaus Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
10.98 11.30
1年のレンジ
6.66 13.02
- 以前の終値
- 11.21
- 始値
- 11.20
- 買値
- 11.29
- 買値
- 11.59
- 安値
- 10.98
- 高値
- 11.30
- 出来高
- 4.500 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.13%
- 1年の変化
- -7.91%
