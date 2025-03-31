クォートセクション
ARHS
ARHS: Arhaus Inc - Class A

11.29 USD 0.08 (0.71%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ARHSの今日の為替レートは、0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.98の安値と11.30の高値で取引されました。

Arhaus Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
10.98 11.30
1年のレンジ
6.66 13.02
以前の終値
11.21
始値
11.20
買値
11.29
買値
11.59
安値
10.98
高値
11.30
出来高
4.500 K
1日の変化
0.71%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.31%
6ヶ月の変化
31.13%
1年の変化
-7.91%
