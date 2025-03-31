Divisas / ARHS
ARHS: Arhaus Inc - Class A
11.21 USD 0.18 (1.63%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ARHS de hoy ha cambiado un 1.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 11.08, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Arhaus Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
11.08 11.82
Rango anual
6.66 13.02
- Cierres anteriores
- 11.03
- Open
- 11.14
- Bid
- 11.21
- Ask
- 11.51
- Low
- 11.08
- High
- 11.82
- Volumen
- 4.617 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.63%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.01%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 30.20%
- Cambio anual
- -8.56%
