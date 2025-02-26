Currencies / ARHS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ARHS: Arhaus Inc - Class A
11.07 USD 0.05 (0.45%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARHS exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.72 and at a high of 11.09.
Follow Arhaus Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARHS News
- Wells Fargo raises Restoration Hardware stock price target to $295 on pricing trends
- Wayfair stock faces pressure as Raymond James warns of tariff impact
- Bassett Furniture stock rises as competitors fall on Trump tariff threat
- Furniture stocks in focus as tariff probe raises uncertainty for RH, WSM
- Trump Launches National Security Probe Into Furniture Imports—Home Furnishing Stocks Plunge After Hours - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), HNI (NYSE:HNI)
- Arhaus Q2: An Unwarranted Stock Rally (NASDAQ:ARHS)
- Guggenheim raises Arhaus stock price target to $14 on strong Q2 results
- Arhaus stock price target raised to $11 from $9 at Piper Sandler
- Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- ODP Corp. (ODP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sally Beauty (SBH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- RH Defies 50-Year Housing Slump: What's Driving Its Growth?
- RH Stock Climbs 19% in Past Month: Buy the Surge or Pull Back?
- Tractor Supply (TSCO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Restoration Hardware stock
- Is It Too Optimistic of RH to Maintain Margin Outlook Despite Tariffs?
- Williams-Sonoma: Balancing Industry Turbulence And Company Strength (NYSE:WSM)
- Raymond James starts Arhaus with Market Perform rating
- Arhaus announces officer departure and shareholder vote results
- Amazon.com To $253? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Deutsche Bank upgrades Peloton as it sees stock ‘unfairly punished’
- Robinhood, Couchbase And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)
- Arhaus Q4: Structural Margins Lower Than Expected, Price Is Not Opportunistic (ARHS)
Daily Range
10.72 11.09
Year Range
6.66 13.02
- Previous Close
- 11.02
- Open
- 11.03
- Bid
- 11.07
- Ask
- 11.37
- Low
- 10.72
- High
- 11.09
- Volume
- 2.285 K
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- -3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.57%
- Year Change
- -9.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%