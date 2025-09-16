CotaçõesSeções
GBPHKD
GBPHKD: Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar

10.53790 HKD 0.06570 (0.62%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Hong Kong Dollar

A taxa do GBPHKD para hoje mudou para -0.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.52980 e o mais alto foi 10.60530.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
10.52980 10.60530
Faixa anual
9.42000 10.82260
Fechamento anterior
10.6036 0
Open
10.6053 0
Bid
10.5379 0
Ask
10.5382 0
Low
10.5298 0
High
10.6053 0
Volume
43.852 K
Mudança diária
-0.62%
Mudança mensal
-2.22%
Mudança de 6 meses
9.89%
Mudança anual
4.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
11:00
GBP
Atas da Reunião do Comitê de Política Monetária (MPC) do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
11:00
GBP
Decisão sobre Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
4.25%
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor da Descida da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
2
Projeç.
Prév.
9
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor do Aumento da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
0
Projeç.
Prév.
0
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor de Manter Inalterada a Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
7
Projeç.
Prév.
0