GBPHKD: Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar
10.53790 HKD 0.06570 (0.62%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Hong Kong Dollar
A taxa do GBPHKD para hoje mudou para -0.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.52980 e o mais alto foi 10.60530.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
10.52980 10.60530
Faixa anual
9.42000 10.82260
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.6036 0
- Open
- 10.6053 0
- Bid
- 10.5379 0
- Ask
- 10.5382 0
- Low
- 10.5298 0
- High
- 10.6053 0
- Volume
- 43.852 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.62%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.89%
- Mudança anual
- 4.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 4.00%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 4.25%
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 2
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 9
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 0
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 7
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0