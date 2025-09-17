クォートセクション
通貨 / GBPHKD
通貨に戻る

GBPHKD: Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar

10.53790 HKD 0.06570 (0.62%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Hong Kong Dollar

GBPHKDの今日の為替レートは、-0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.52980の安値と10.60530の高値で取引されました。

Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollarダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M15
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPHKD News

1日のレンジ
10.52980 10.60530
1年のレンジ
9.42000 10.82260
以前の終値
10.6036 0
始値
10.6053 0
買値
10.5379 0
買値
10.5382 0
安値
10.5298 0
高値
10.6053 0
出来高
43.852 K
1日の変化
-0.62%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.22%
6ヶ月の変化
9.89%
1年の変化
4.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
19:30
GBP
CFTC GBP 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-33.6 K