货币 / GBPHKD
GBPHKD: Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar
10.53790 HKD 0.06570 (0.62%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Hong Kong Dollar
今日GBPHKD汇率已更改-0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点10.52980和高点10.60530进行交易。
关注Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GBPHKD新闻
- GBP/USD jumps past 1.3640 as US Dollar hits 10-week low ahead of Fed
- GBP/USD edges higher on USD weakness – BBH
- GBP: Jobs data won't dent hawkish BoE – ING
- Forex Today: US Dollar remains weak pre-Fed, Gold hits new record-high
- Pound Sterling jumps to two-month high on steady UK employment data
- GBP/USD Forecast Today 16/09: Attempts to Break Out (Video)
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 16/09: Extremely Bullish (Chart)
- GBP/USD tests fresh multi-week highs ahead of Fed & BoE double-header
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- Forex Today: US Dollar slides as Retail Sales, Fed decision loom
- GBP/USD climbs as Fed-BoE policy divergence favors Sterling
- GBP/USD: Above 1.3595, a move toward 1.3635 can be expected – UOB Group
- GBP: A much busier week for sterling – ING
- GBP/USD Forecast 15/09: Threatens Resistance (Chart)
- Pound Sterling gains ahead of Fed and BoE monetary policy decisions
- Forex Today: Big central bank week begins in a calm manner
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- GBP/USD slips as Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
- Forex Today: US Dollar finds support ahead of consumer confidence data
- Pound Sterling faces pressure on UK GDP growth remaining stagnant in August
- When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD catches fresh bids on renewed US Dollar selling pressure
- Forex Today: Greenlight for a Fed cut, UK GDP in focus
- GBP/USD rebounds as mixed US CPI solidifies Fed rate cut outlook
日范围
10.52980 10.60530
年范围
9.42000 10.82260
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.6036 0
- 开盘价
- 10.6053 0
- 卖价
- 10.5379 0
- 买价
- 10.5382 0
- 最低价
- 10.5298 0
- 最高价
- 10.6053 0
- 交易量
- 43.852 K
- 日变化
- -0.62%
- 月变化
- -2.22%
- 6个月变化
- 9.89%
- 年变化
- 4.95%
17 九月, 星期三