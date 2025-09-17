Valute / GBPHKD
GBPHKD: Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar
10.53790 HKD 0.06570 (0.62%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Hong Kong Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GBPHKD ha avuto una variazione del -0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.52980 e ad un massimo di 10.60530.
Segui le dinamiche di Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GBPHKD News
- GBP/USD is weakening following BoE decision – OCBC
- Pound Sterling slumps despite upbeat UK Retail Sales
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD sinks after BoE holds rates steady, UK Retail Sales in the barrel
- GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates, trims QT and hints at future cuts
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
- Forex Today: The calm before the BoC and Fed storm
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.52980 10.60530
Intervallo Annuale
9.42000 10.82260
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.6036 0
- Apertura
- 10.6053 0
- Bid
- 10.5379 0
- Ask
- 10.5382 0
- Minimo
- 10.5298 0
- Massimo
- 10.6053 0
- Volume
- 43.852 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.95%
21 settembre, domenica