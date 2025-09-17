QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GBPHKD
GBPHKD: Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar

10.53790 HKD 0.06570 (0.62%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Hong Kong Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GBPHKD ha avuto una variazione del -0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.52980 e ad un massimo di 10.60530.

Segui le dinamiche di Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.52980 10.60530
Intervallo Annuale
9.42000 10.82260
Chiusura Precedente
10.6036 0
Apertura
10.6053 0
Bid
10.5379 0
Ask
10.5382 0
Minimo
10.5298 0
Massimo
10.6053 0
Volume
43.852 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.62%
Variazione Mensile
-2.22%
Variazione Semestrale
9.89%
Variazione Annuale
4.95%
21 settembre, domenica