시세섹션
통화 / GBPHKD
통화로 돌아가기

GBPHKD: Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar

10.53790 HKD 0.06570 (0.62%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Hong Kong Dollar

GBPHKD 환율이 오늘 -0.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.52980이고 고가는 10.60530이었습니다.

Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M15
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPHKD News

일일 변동 비율
10.52980 10.60530
년간 변동
9.42000 10.82260
이전 종가
10.6036 0
시가
10.6053 0
Bid
10.5379 0
Ask
10.5382 0
저가
10.5298 0
고가
10.6053 0
볼륨
43.852 K
일일 변동
-0.62%
월 변동
-2.22%
6개월 변동
9.89%
년간 변동율
4.95%
20 9월, 토요일