GBPHKD: Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar

10.53790 HKD 0.06570 (0.62%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Hong Kong Dollar

GBPHKD exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.52980 and at a high of 10.60530.

Follow Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
10.52980 10.60530
Year Range
9.42000 10.82260
Previous Close
10.6036 0
Open
10.6053 0
Bid
10.5379 0
Ask
10.5382 0
Low
10.5298 0
High
10.6053 0
Volume
43.852 K
Daily Change
-0.62%
Month Change
-2.22%
6 Months Change
9.89%
Year Change
4.95%
17 September, Wednesday