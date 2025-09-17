Devises / GBPHKD
GBPHKD: Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar
10.53790 HKD 0.06570 (0.62%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Pound Sterling Devise de profit: Hong Kong Dollar
Le taux de change de GBPHKD a changé de -0.62% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 10.52980 et à un maximum de 10.60530.
Suivez la dynamique Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
GBPHKD Nouvelles
Range quotidien
10.52980 10.60530
Range Annuel
9.42000 10.82260
- Clôture Précédente
- 10.6036 0
- Ouverture
- 10.6053 0
- Bid
- 10.5379 0
- Ask
- 10.5382 0
- Plus Bas
- 10.5298 0
- Plus Haut
- 10.6053 0
- Volume
- 43.852 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.62%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.22%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 9.89%
- Changement Annuel
- 4.95%
20 septembre, samedi