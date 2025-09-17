CotationsSections
Devises / GBPHKD
Retour à Devises

GBPHKD: Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar

10.53790 HKD 0.06570 (0.62%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Pound Sterling Devise de profit: Hong Kong Dollar

Le taux de change de GBPHKD a changé de -0.62% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 10.52980 et à un maximum de 10.60530.

Suivez la dynamique Great Britain Pound vs Hong Kong Dollar. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M15
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPHKD Nouvelles

Range quotidien
10.52980 10.60530
Range Annuel
9.42000 10.82260
Clôture Précédente
10.6036 0
Ouverture
10.6053 0
Bid
10.5379 0
Ask
10.5382 0
Plus Bas
10.5298 0
Plus Haut
10.6053 0
Volume
43.852 K
Changement quotidien
-0.62%
Changement Mensuel
-2.22%
Changement à 6 Mois
9.89%
Changement Annuel
4.95%
20 septembre, samedi