Symbol Info MT4

Symbol Information

The Symbol Info indicator provides an intuitive panel on the chart that displays essential information about the current trading symbol. This includes basic trading data, instrument properties, and trading rules, all designed to give traders a clear view of the market conditions and product specifications.

Key Features:

  • Symbol Name and Description:
    The indicator displays the name and a detailed description of the current trading symbol, helping users identify the instrument they are trading.
  • Spread and Price Information:
    It shows the current spread, bid price, and ask price for the symbol, helping traders understand the market pricing and the associated trading costs.
  • Contract Size and Min/Max Lot Size:
    The panel displays the contract size, minimum and maximum allowable lot sizes for the instrument, and the lot step, helping traders select the appropriate lot size based on their account and strategy.
  • Swap Information:
    The indicator provides swap rates for both long and short positions, along with details on triple swap days, ensuring traders are aware of the rollover costs.
  • Point Value and Tick Size:
    It shows the value of each point movement and the minimum tick size, allowing traders to understand the impact of each price movement on their positions.
  • Currency Information:
    The panel includes details on the base currency, profit currency, and margin currency, providing a comprehensive understanding of the symbol's currency structure.
  • Trade Mode and Execution Type:
    The indicator displays the symbol's trade mode (e.g., whether hedging is allowed) and the order execution type (e.g., market execution, limit orders), ensuring traders are informed about the trading rules.

Use Cases:

  • Quick Access to Trading Symbol Information:
    Traders can quickly view key information about the symbol during trading, without needing to switch between different screens to find data.
  • Strategy Planning and Adjustment:
    By understanding the minimum/maximum lot sizes, spread, and swap rates, traders can make better decisions regarding risk management and strategy planning.
  • Market Condition Analysis:
    The indicator provides real-time access to bid/ask prices, spread, and swap rates, allowing traders to analyze the current market conditions and decide whether to enter or exit trades.

Why Use the Symbol Info Indicator?

  • Real-Time Key Information Display:
    The Symbol Info indicator consolidates all relevant symbol information into one panel, saving traders time and effort by eliminating the need to manually look up data during trading.
  • Comprehensive Data Overview:
    The indicator covers all critical data related to the trading symbol, including both pricing and trading conditions, ensuring traders have all the information they need at their fingertips.
  • Intuitive Panel Display:
    The information is displayed in an easy-to-read panel, making it accessible for traders of all levels to quickly find and understand the data.

Advantages:

  • Increased Trading Efficiency:
    By providing immediate access to all critical symbol data, the indicator helps traders make faster decisions and reduces time spent searching for information.
  • Extensive Information Display:
    From basic spread and price details to advanced contract and swap data, the indicator offers a comprehensive view of the market, satisfying the needs of all types of traders.
  • Easy to Use:
    The panel is designed to be intuitive, allowing even beginner traders to easily interpret the data and incorporate it into their trading decisions.

Conclusion:

The Symbol Info indicator provides traders with a clean and comprehensive panel displaying all critical information related to the trading symbol. With this tool, traders can quickly stay updated on market conditions, understand the specifics of the instrument they are trading, and make more informed decisions. It is especially useful for traders who need to monitor a variety of data points in real-time, enhancing trading efficiency and strategy development.



Produtos recomendados
Top Clock MT4
Blasius Kiss
5 (1)
Utilitários
Displays a digital clock in the chart in realtime. Benefits: Current time always in sight for market open/close, economic data, etc. Displays accurate time (server/broker time) Clearly visible (set color, size, font, position) Always runs/refreshes even without new price tick Hint: To display the most accurate time, use the server (broker) clock setting combined with the time (hour) offset for your time zone.
FREE
Telegram Order
Agus Santoso
Utilitários
Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765148 Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154458 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154459 Telegram Order – Gestor de Negociações Inteligente e Notificador do Telegram para MT4 O Telegram Order é um gestor de negociações inteligente e uma ferramenta de notificação para o MetaTrader 4. Monitoriza automaticamente todas as suas ordens (a mercado e pendentes), envia notificações detalhadas para o Telegram (com capturas de e
FREE
Current Price MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (1)
Utilitários
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Indicadores
O Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 é um complemento gratuito e um grande trunfo para o seu Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . Ele mostra o sinal atual do Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 para 5 intervalos de tempo personalizados pelo usuário e para 16 símbolos / instrumentos modificáveis ​​no total. O usuário tem a opção de habilitar / desabilitar qualquer um dos 10 indicadores padrão, que compõem o Indicador de Seta de Matriz MT4 . Todos os atributos dos 10 indicadores padrão também são aj
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicadores
Este indicador de informação será útil para quem quer estar sempre atento à situação atual da conta. O indicador exibe dados como lucro em pontos, porcentagem e moeda, bem como o spread do par atual e o tempo até o fechamento da barra no período atual. VERSÃO MT5 -   Indicadores mais úteis Existem várias opções para colocar a linha de informação no gráfico: À direita do preço (corre atrás do preço); Como comentário (no canto superior esquerdo do gráfico); No canto selecionado da tela. Também é
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
Este indicador irá espelhar os ativos em uso em outro metatrader, podendo escolher o timeframe e um template. Esta é a versão Cliente MT4, e precisa da versão Server do Metatrader 4 ou 5: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Detalhes de como funciona no vídeo.
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicadores
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
IceFX ProfitInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.56 (9)
Utilitários
O objetivo deste indicador é dar-lhe uma visão rápida e abrangente do seu lucro atual. ProfitInfo de IceFX é um indicador utilitário que exibe o lucro, calculado a partir das negociações reais do(s) gráfico(s). O indicador é exibido no intervalo de tempo diário / semanal / mensal e anual, mostrando o lucro em pips, moeda e porcentagem. Características principais: Você pode facilmente ajustar o ProfitInfo de IceFX para exibir o lucro para o par de moedas do gráfico aberto para uma negociação espe
FREE
Lucky Forex Stats
Shu Ting Xu
Utilitários
Lucky Forex Stats Lucky Forex Stats Allow users to See all Account data on their Chart, you can choose any time period and it'll show you full account details with ratio, and each pair has individual details! Advantages You can choose any time period and it'll display all detail. You can see your whole accounts details, the profit and loss with exact $figure and ratio as well. Each pair shows the profit they've earned or lose, The winning and losing trades Winning VS losing % and many more P
FREE
ExportDailyRange
Etsushi Ishizuka
Utilitários
ExportRange é um script utilitário desenvolvido para exportar dados de velas de um determinado período em formato CSV. O script coleta os valores de máxima, mínima, intervalo (diferença entre máxima e mínima), além do horário e índice de cada vela. Ele é indicado para usuários que precisam de dados simples e confiáveis para análises estatísticas ou estudos de volatilidade. Quando aplicado ao gráfico, o script extrai o número de barras definido e salva as informações em formato CSV na pasta Files
FREE
Phone Trade Assistant
Krutik Piyushkumar Parekh
Utilitários
Smart Lot-Size Calculator And Trade Assistant for Mobile Trading Overview: This is the tool every trader in the market must have no matter if you are scalper, swing traders, day trader, or long term trader. This On-The-Go trading tool will help you stay disciplined and also stay free from daily trade management chores, Most traders face common problems like   1. Calculation of proper lot-size of a position to take controlled risk  2. Managing every trade and trailing stop-loss if trades goes in
FREE
PositionStatisticsAndSoundAlerts
Jinqing Lin
Utilitários
Smart Trade Monitor — Real-Time Position Tracking, P&L Analysis & Alert System   Real-Time Monitoring : Auto-tracks open/closed positions, displays yesterday’s & previous day’s P&L—no manual calculations!   Smart Alerts (Premium Only) : Instant push notifications + sound alerts for position changes—never miss a trading opportunity!   User-Friendly : One-click setup, key data displayed directly on charts for faster decisions.   Cross-Platform : Supports both MT4 & MT5, compatible with
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.77 (44)
Utilitários
IceFX’s TradeInfo é um indicador de utilidade que exibe as informações mais importantes da conta e a posição atual. Informações exibidas: Informações sobre a conta (saldo, capital líquido, Margem Livre). spread, rebaixamento (DD), objetivos de lucro, expectativas de perdas, etc. Número de posições abertas, volume (LOTES), lucro. Intervalo diário e o de ontem. Tempo restante para o próximo candle. Informações de lucro do último dia (com indicador integrado IceFX ProfitInfo). Risco - informações b
FREE
CleanView
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
CleanView — Chart Management Utility for MetaTrader 4 CleanView is a utility designed to simplify the management of chart appearance and graphical objects in MetaTrader 4. It provides a compact button panel located in the upper-left corner of the chart, allowing quick access to functions for visual customization, chart cleaning, and display control. Functions and Buttons Clear Chart — removes all graphical objects from the current chart except the utility buttons. Useful for quick cleanup of lin
FREE
Virtual Assistant MINI
Filip Valkovic
Utilitários
Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
FREE
Trading Assistant Robot
Ivan Ovchinnikov
Utilitários
Este utilitário será útil para os comerciantes que precisam automatizar algumas ações . Pode executar as seguintes funções: Defina o nível TakeProfit. Defina o nível StopLoss. Transfira StopLoss para o ponto de equilíbrio. Transfira StopLoss usando Trailing stop. O utilitário possui os seguintes parâmetros de entrada: TakeProfit - nível TP. StopLoss - nível SL. TrailingStop - se você não quiser usar o Trailing stop, defina-o como 0. Se o valor for positivo, ele será usado para o Trailing stop
FREE
Little helper
Vadim Kulygin
Utilitários
Painel de negociação; "Little Helper" irá ajudá-lo a colocar instantaneamente ordens de compra ou venda para vários pares em um curto período de tempo. A vantagem deste painel é que os pedidos são colocados imediatamente com limites de take profit e stop loss, o que, em última análise, tem um bom efeito no seu lucro, lote e magia para pedidos, você pode definir os parâmetros correspondentes do painel ao adicioná-lo ao gráfico. Além disso, há uma grande variedade de cores de painel, uma escolha d
FREE
My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicadores
My Fibonacci An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop. Market Ad
FREE
Onrex IV
Lee Teik Hong
5 (1)
Utilitários
ONREX IV  ONREX IV is a trading tool that be used to practise and enhance your manual trading skills. It's also Auto Trading Expert Advisor. Don't worry if your trades goes in the wrong direction, ONREX IV will take over and try to manage and control your risk management. ONREX IV offers a trading interface panel that allows traders to trade manually or opt FULL AUTO TRADING. It's also set to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss. ONREX IV has its own Magic Number, please use trade button on the p
FREE
Precision Candle Timer
Mauricio Valbuena
5 (1)
Utilitários
Precision Candle Timer is a must-have visual indicator that accurately displays the remaining time of the current candle on your chart. Perfect for traders who need precise timing for entries and exits , especially in scalping , day trading , or candle-formation-based strategies. Designed to be fully customizable, you can easily change its position, color, font, and size to match your trading layout. It adds clarity, control, and responsiveness to your trading routine. Key Features: Precise t
FREE
OneClick Wonder light
Hajime Tsuro
Utilitários
This is a light version of OneClickWonder. It has a limitation of lotsize ( 0.01 ) and also the trade direction (only SELL ) and magic number is fiexd (magic number = 11 ) ------------------------------------ OneClickWonder manages open trades by   Magic Number   and   Symbol , providing: ·            Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·            Optional Averaging system   (adds new trades automatically) ·            OneClickOrder buttons   (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·            Works
FREE
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Utilitários
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
Looser61
Suharmoko
Experts
This EA just for fun, EA high risk, full margin. Just use this for fun not for getting money. Don't injecting just lets your money gone, enjoy wait the best moment to trade in your main account. The secret idea is manual setting only buy or sell following trend signal from ai or followed signal, this EA would only trade on low or high price momentum. Make cut loss decision is better to maintain drawdown. This EA bot using CCI, RSI, MACD Just use default parameter, optimizing your RSI for another
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Experts
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Check Execution Broker
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (1)
Utilitários
This expert is a tool to check broker execution and spread. Attach expert in any chart and wait to finish check. Expert sends a pending order (Buy Stop) away from the current price (100 pips) and then modifies it. When expert is removed from chart, pending orders expire and are deleted after 15 minutes. You can to get source code from here . Parameters OrdersID - Magic number for orders. ManualLotSize - Lot size for orders. TypeOfOrderUse - Type of order to place (pending or market). TimesModi
FREE
Telegram to MT4 Copier by RedFox
Rui Manh Tien
4.4 (40)
Utilitários
#1  Copy Signals from  Signals Copier Telegram to MT4   & Never miss a trade again Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from Telegram signal copi
FREE
CloseAllProfit
Mr Sorachai Pitakjarukul
5 (1)
Utilitários
ขอบคุณ แรงบันดาลใจ จากโค้ชแพม ที่ทำให้เริ่มทำ  Close all ตัวนี้  Close all and update profit Version 3.03 Full version Give you free  For MT5 Click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95989 V3.03 Fix TPSL calculate USDxxx and xxxUSD or XXX/XXX and add Decimal Digi, 0 is default Program function Tab 1 Close order function and show break port 1.Can show and hidden all button 2.Update sell and buy total lots easy to manage order 3.Close all order and update all profit 4.Close all sell a
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
Thiago Duarte
3.5 (2)
Utilitários
Esse indicador exibe o tempo restante da vela no gráfico e/ou no cando da janela. Também exibe notificações (popup e push) quando uma nova vela é formada (opcional). Você configura o timer nas velas e no cando da janela. Não preciso explicar as funções do indicador por que são muito simples. Versão para MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Qualquer dúvida ou sugestão para uma nova atualização por favor comente. Faça bom uso!
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicadores
A ferramenta que vai ajudar a você a calcular o lote de forma precisa para o risco que você precisa, se você quer arriscar 1% da sua conta é só colocar os valores de entrada, alvo e stop e você terá o tamanho do lote para usar e só perder a porcentagem escolhida. Você também pode escolher um valor fixo. Essa ferramenta vai ajudar a você na consistência, pois só pode ser consistente se operar de forma consistente e entradas com valores de perda fixas, é uma forma INFALÍVEL de ser consistente!!!!
FREE
Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a hybrid technical analysis system designed to deliver accurate trading signals by combining multiple advanced indicators. By analyzing trend direction, market momentum, and buying/selling pressure simultaneously, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trade opportunities while minimizing false signals.   Core Components of the Indicator The Lion Arrow Super Arrow indicat
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas necess
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação - Instruções para a aplicação - Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características adicionais
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Cópia Gato MT4) não é apenas um simples copiador local de operações; é uma estrutura completa de gestão de risco e execução, projetada para os desafios atuais do trading. Desde desafios de prop firms até a gestão de contas pessoais, adapta-se a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e tratamento avançado das operações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (emissor) quanto no modo Slave (receptor), sincr
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilitários
Copiadora comercial para MetaTrader 4. Ele copia negociações, posições e pedidos em forex de qualquer conta. É uma das melhores copiadoras comerciais  MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4  (ou MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 ). Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Versão da copiadora para o terminal MetaTrader 5 ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 ) -  Copylot Cli
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
O Risk/Reward Tool é um Expert Advisor de nível profissional projetado para revolucionar a forma como você planeja, visualiza e executa operações no MetaTrader 4. Seja você um trader discricionário que valoriza a gestão precisa de risco ou um desenvolvedor de estratégias que precisa testar configurações de trading visualmente, esta ferramenta fornece tudo o que você precisa em uma interface elegante e intuitiva. Diferente das calculadoras de posição básicas, o Risk/Reward Tool combina planejamen
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitários
O MT4 para Telegram Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais para o Telegram, transformando sua conta em um provedor de sinais. O formato das mensagens é totalmente personalizável! No entanto, para uso simples, você também pode optar por um modelo predefinido e habilitar ou desabilitar partes específicas da mensagem. [ Demonstração ]   [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Conf
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitários
Negocie o suporte e a resistência ou as zonas de oferta e procura automaticamente depois de identificar as áreas-chave nas quais pretende negociar. Este EA permite-lhe desenhar zonas de compra e venda com um único clique e, em seguida, colocá-las exatamente onde espera que o preço mude. O EA monitoriza então estas zonas e realizará automaticamente negociações com base na ação de preço que especificar para as zonas. Assim que a negociação inicial for realizada, o EA obterá lucro na zona oposta q
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitários
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilitários
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilitários
Descubra a Cópia Instantânea de Negociações com o revolucionário X2 Copy MT4. Com apenas 10 segundos de configuração, você terá uma ferramenta poderosa para sincronizar negociações entre terminais MetaTrader em um único computador Windows ou VPS com uma velocidade sem precedentes - menos de 0,1 segundos. Se você está gerenciando múltiplas contas, seguindo sinais ou escalando sua estratégia, o X2 Copy MT4 se adapta ao seu fluxo de trabalho com precisão e controle incomparáveis. Pare de esperar —
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique.  Trabalhando com posições e pedidos!  Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Usando nosso painel de negociação, você pode negociar com um clique no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções que tornam a vida mais fácil para um trader e ajudam-no a conduzir suas atividades de trading com muito mais rapidez e conveniência. Dicas gráficas e i
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilitários
This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,  Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Traili
Auto Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
5 (1)
Utilitários
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols   (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Singl
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
Veja instantaneamente o seu histórico de negociações fechadas por dia e semana, as suas negociações abertas atuais e a exposição forex num gráfico! Utilize o mapa de calor para identificar operações lucrativas e onde está o seu drawdown atual dentro do seu portfólio de negociação. Botões de fecho rápido Utilize os botões de fecho rápido para fechar todas as operações num único símbolo, fechar operações individuais por completo ou obter lucros ou perdas parciais com o clique de um botão. Chega
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilitários
Copiadora->Interação de interface conveniente e rápida, os usuários podem usá-la imediatamente       ->>>> Recomendado para uso em computadores Windows ou VPS Windows Características: Configurações de negociação de cópias diversificadas e personalizadas: 1. Diferentes modos de lote podem ser definidos para diferentes fontes de sinal 2. Diferentes fontes de sinal podem ser definidas para negociação de cópias direta e reversa 3. Os sinais podem ser definidos com comentários 4. Se deve calibrar o
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
Utilitários
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 4 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar quaisquer indicadores, Expert Advisors e scripts com a mesma facilidade dos gráficos padrão. Diferente das ferramentas padrão
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 4. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Mais do autor
TimeZone
Wei Bai
Utilitários
The   Time Zone   indicator allows users to set specific time periods for major trading sessions (Asian, European, North American) and display them with distinct colors on the chart. Users can choose how many days of trading zones to show, set the start and end times for each session, and define the color to represent each trading period. The chart refreshes at user-defined intervals to ensure the time zone data is accurate and current. Key Features: Display Trading Zones:   Users can choose to
TimeZone MT4
Wei Bai
Utilitários
The   Time Zone   indicator allows users to set specific time periods for major trading sessions (Asian, European, North American) and display them with distinct colors on the chart. Users can choose how many days of trading zones to show, set the start and end times for each session, and define the color to represent each trading period. The chart refreshes at user-defined intervals to ensure the time zone data is accurate and current. Key Features: Display Trading Zones:   Users can choose to
Symbol Info
Wei Bai
Utilitários
Symbol Information The   Symbol Info   indicator provides an intuitive panel on the chart that displays essential information about the current trading symbol. This includes basic trading data, instrument properties, and trading rules, all designed to give traders a clear view of the market conditions and product specifications. Key Features: Symbol Name and Description: The indicator displays the name and a detailed description of the current trading symbol, helping users identify the instrume
TradingByte Panel
Wei Bai
Utilitários
This trading panel is developed specifically for the MT5 platform, offering a range of powerful features to enhance trading efficiency and precision. The current version includes the following core functionalities: Trend Trading Panel Trade Direction Selection : Users can choose to buy or sell based on market trends. Risk Type Configuration : Supports setting either a fixed monetary risk or a risk-based percentage, allowing traders to manage risk according to their preferences. Stop Loss Options
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário