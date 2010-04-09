Phoenix Structure Trader MT5

Overview

Phoenix Structure Trader MT5 is a rule-based price-action Expert Advisor designed to trade Break of Structure (BOS) on the M1 timeframe with disciplined risk management.

The EA combines market structure analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, higher-timeframe extreme filtering, and intraday drawdown control to provide a transparent and controlled trading approach.

There is no martingale, no grid, no hedging, and no hidden recovery logic.

Trading Strategy

The strategy follows a clear and deterministic workflow:

  • Break of Structure (BOS) detection on M1

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Reward-to-Risk based exits

  • Higher-Timeframe (H1 & H4) extreme filter to avoid trades against strong pressure

  • Intraday drawdown protection to limit daily risk exposure

  • Daily trade limit to control frequency

All decisions are rule-based and fully transparent.

Timeframes

  • Execution: M1

  • Filters: H1 and H4

  • Daily reset: Based on broker daily candle (D1)

Symbols

  • Works on any single symbol

  • Recommended for high-liquidity instruments such as:

    • XAUUSD

    • EURUSD

    • GBPUSD

    • NAS100 (low spread environments)

Attach the EA to one chart only.

Money & Risk Management

Phoenix Structure Trader MT5 offers flexible risk control:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Balance-based tier lot sizing

  • Percentage risk per trade

  • ATR-based stop loss

  • Intraday drawdown limit

  • Maximum trades per day

All risk parameters are fully configurable by the user.

Account Capital Recommendation

  • Minimum: $200 (testing only)

  • Recommended: $500 – $1,000 (balanced performance)

  • Professional Use: $2,000+ (lower drawdown, smoother equity)

Suggested Risk per Trade:

  • Small accounts: ≤ 0.5%

  • Medium to large accounts: 0.5% – 1.0%

Lower capital and higher risk settings may result in increased drawdowns.

Key Inputs (Summary)

  • Reward-to-Risk ratio

  • Lot calculation mode (Fixed / Balance Tier / Risk %)

  • ATR period and multiplier

  • Intraday drawdown limit

  • Maximum trades per day

  • Higher-timeframe filter toggle

What This EA Does NOT Do

  • ❌ No martingale

  • ❌ No grid trading

  • ❌ No hedging

  • ❌ No guaranteed profits

  • ❌ No hidden recovery systems

Recommended Usage

  • Use on low-spread brokers

  • Start with demo testing

  • Keep risk conservative (≤ 1%)

  • Do not over-optimize parameters

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.

A disciplined market-structure Expert Advisor built for traders who value clarity, control, and transparency.

