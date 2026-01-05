Telegram SDK MT4

Important: This product is a Library for developers. It is suitable only for users who can write/modify MQL4 code and integrate a compiled library into their own EA/Script. It is not a “drag & run” notifier.

Telegram SDK helps you send Telegram messages and photos from MetaTrader 4 in a simple and reliable way. Use it when you want Telegram notifications inside your own automation tools.

Main features

  • Send Telegram text messages (optional HTML/Markdown formatting).
  • Send photos from a local file inside the terminal.
  • Thread-style workflow (group related updates in one Telegram conversation) using a simple key.
  • Timeout & retry support, plus last error/response information for troubleshooting.
  • No DLL required.

Requirements

  • Telegram Bot Token and target Chat ID (or Channel ID).
  • WebRequest must be enabled in MetaTrader 4 and allowed for Telegram API requests.

Documentation

A complete step-by-step guide will be published on MQL5 Blog (MT4/MT5 shared guide):
Telegram SDK (MT4/MT5) — Developer Guide (Send Messages + Photos + Threading)

Notes

  • This is a compiled library product intended for integration.
  • No trading strategy is included and no profit is promised.
  • If you are not comfortable with coding, please do not purchase this product.
추천 제품
TG Risk Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
라이브러리
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader5 Version   | All Products | Contact Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size comp
One Click Open 28
Ka Ka Ho
라이브러리
One-Click Open 28 – Instantly Load 28 Forex Charts in MT4 Boost your trading efficiency with One-Click Open 28 , a powerful MT4 script that instantly opens 28 major forex pair charts with just one click. No more wasting time setting up charts manually—this tool helps you focus on market analysis and trade execution. Key Features: Instant Chart Setup – Open 28 forex pair charts in one click, eliminating manual setup. Time-Saving Automation – Spend less time opening charts and more time an
FREE
CloseAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
라이브러리
Close All Charts – Instantly Close All Open Charts in MT4 Declutter your workspace and improve efficiency with Close All Charts , a simple yet powerful script that instantly closes all open charts in MT4 with a single click. No more manually closing charts one by one—this tool helps you manage your trading environment effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Chart Closure – Instantly close all open charts in MT4 with a single action. Streamlined Workspace – Remove unnecessary charts for a c
FREE
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (2)
라이브러리
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo is a special demo version of a full-featured library MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT4 . The demo version does not have any limitations, but it outputs data with a delay in contrast to the full version. The library provides access to the CFTC reports (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator
FREE
MT4 Logging API
COSTEL VLAD
라이브러리
This simple logging library is designed to provide clear and contextual log output with minimal hassle. It exposes five  methods: LogErrorMessage(message) LogWarn Message (message) LogInfo Message (message) LogDebug Message (message) LogTrace Message (message) Each method prints the provided message to the console only if the severity level meets or exceeds the current threshold set by a global variable logLevel. This means you control the verbosity of your application's logs by adjusting logLev
FREE
OneClickCloseAll
Ka Ka Ho
라이브러리
One-Click Close All – Instantly Exit All Trades in MT4 Take control of your trades with One-Click Close All , a powerful MT4 script designed for fast market exits. With a simple drag-and-drop action, you can close all open orders instantly—no more manually closing trades one by one. Key Features: Instant Order Closure – Exit all open trades with a single click, perfect for volatile markets. Drag & Drop Simplicity – No complex steps—just drop the script onto your chart to execute. Essen
FREE
ON Trade Telegram Orders
Abdullah Alrai
유틸리티
This program serves as an effective tool for sending messages through a Telegram bot using the MetaTrader platform. It enables you to send your trading recommendations related to the orders you open on the trading platform directly to your Telegram channel or group. These messages may include details about open trades and can be accompanied by illustrative images of the orders. Alternatively, they can be configured to be without images based on your preferences. This means that if you are the ow
WalkForwardOptimizer
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
라이브러리
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 4. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a csv-file and some special global variables
OrderHelper MT4
Md Atikur Rahman
유틸리티
OrderHelper script is super easy and trader friendly to use. It would boost your trading experience. Because it is designed to open one to multiple orders quickly with just one click. Besides using the OrderHelper script, traders can define various parameters for open orders such as the symbol, order type, lot size, stoploss, takeprofit and more. Basically, with this script traders can manage their open orders more efficiently and save their trading time. OrderHelper manages: • Open the number
Update History 28
Ka Ka Ho
라이브러리
Update History 28 – Instantly Refresh Historical Data for 28 Major Currency Pairs Keep your market analysis accurate and up to date with Update History 28 , a powerful script that refreshes historical data for 28 major forex pairs in MT4 with just one click. No more manually updating charts—this tool ensures you always have the latest price history for precise trading decisions. Key Features: One-Click Data Refresh – Instantly update historical data for 28 major forex pairs. Enhanced Mar
FREE
Trades Manager
Omar Alkassar
라이브러리
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions Orders CloseallSell CloseallBuy CloseallOpen DeletePending DeleteAll: Close All Market Orders and delete all pending orders. CheckOpenBuyOrders: return the count of buy orders. CheckOpenSellOrders: return the count of sell orders. CheckOpenOrders: return the count of market orders. ModifyOrder DeleteOrder CloseOrder OpenOrder Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot
Market View MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
유틸리티
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Silver Volatility Trend Line
Silver Invest
유틸리티
The  Silver Volatility Trend Line for MT4 is an EA that helps you trade using the trendlines, drawn on your chart. It basically allows you to send and manage orders using trend lines. It automatically calculates the True Range of your asset to allow you to send orders well calibrated with the market volatility. Take Profit and Stop Loss are calculated in number of True Range. You can do that for two different orders at the same time , so that you can trade two different kind of risk / profit rat
Account QuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
라이브러리
A library for creating a brief trading report in a separate window. Three report generation modes are supported: For all trades. For trades of the current instrument. For trades on all instruments except the current one. It features the ability to make reports on the deals with a certain magic number. It is possible to set the time period of the report, to hide the account number and holder's name, to write the report to an htm file. The library is useful for fast assessment of the trading effec
WalkForwardLight
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
라이브러리
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "tester/Files" directory. Then these files can be used by the special WalkForwardBuilder script to build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports for refining it. The intermediate files should be manually placed to the "MQL4/Files
Open Chart Buy Sell Colors
Ka Ka Ho
라이브러리
In the dynamic world of trading, visual acuity is paramount for making informed decisions. For traders who struggle with color blindness—a condition that affects approximately 5-10% of males and a much lower percentage of females—distinguishing between buy and sell signals can be particularly challenging. ​ Recognizing this unique challenge, we are proud to introduce “Open Buy Sell Color”, a MetaTrader 4 script designed to enhance visual clarity for all traders. This tool offers customization o
FREE
K Trade Lib
Kaijun Wang
라이브러리
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #import "K Trade Lib.ex4"    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单    void SetMagic( int magic, int magic_plus= 0 ); void SetLotsAddMode(int mode=0,double lotsadd=0);    long OrderOpenAdvance( int mode, int type, double volume, int step, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comme
FREE
Booster Seven
David Gaganidze
유틸리티
Полуавтоматический торговый робот Booster Seven помогает трейдеру торговат, решения о торговле в направленнии Buy или Sell принимает трейдер. У робота на графике выведенны функции Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell limit и AUTO S/L. Также статистические параметры торговли. При выборе функции Buy торговля начнется открытием позиции Buy начальным лотом, имеющим соответствующие Stop Loss и Take Profit. Новая позиция открывается, когда цена на указанный пункт превысит отметку предыдушег
AutoClose Expert
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuentes
라이브러리
automatically closes orders from a preconfigured number of pips. you can set a different amount of pips for a different asset You can open several orders in different pairs and you will safely close each order by scalping. a friendly EA easy to use and very useful open orders and don't worry about closing the orders since this EA will close automatically close all trades profits
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
2 (1)
라이브러리
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox is a special library that provides access to CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and prov
Watermark Symbol
Makarii Gubaydullin
유틸리티
차트에 워터 마크:기호+기간/또는 자신의 텍스트 내#1 유틸리티 :66+기능을 포함| 당신은 질문이있는 경우 저에게 연락 표시기의 설정에서 구성 할 수 있습니다: 글자크기; 텍스트 색상; 글꼴 이름; 위치: 1=왼쪽 상단; 2=오른쪽 상단; 3=왼쪽 하단; 4=오른쪽 하단; 5=센터; 현재 시간 프레임 표시:켜기/끄기; 제거 할 기호의 접두사는 다음과 같습니다.; 제거 할 기호의 접미사(미화 치사한 사람 프로-->미화 치사한 사람); 사용자 정의 텍스트 표시:활성화하면 아래에 지정된 자신의 텍스트가 표시됩니다: 나만의 워터마크; 내#1 유틸리티 :66+기능을 포함| 당신은 질문이있는 경우 저에게 연락 ..................................
Trading Notes
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
라이브러리
Trading Notes is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120617 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields: Trading
FREE
Chart Sync Manager MT4
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
하나의 차트. 완벽한 통제. 각 차트의 개체, 색상 및 설정을 개별적으로 관리하는 데 시간을 낭비하지 마세요.       차트 동기화 관리자를   사용하면       모든 MetaTrader 차트를 동기화, 복사 및 제어하세요       단 하나의 패널과 몇 가지 단축키를 사용하여 즉시 작업할 수 있습니다. 한 번 그리면 어디서나 업데이트할 수 있습니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 차트를 열고 닫으세요. 작업 공간을 깔끔하게 유지하세요.       심볼 기반 객체 관리   . 중요한 세부 정보를 놓치지 마세요.       스프레드 디스플레이, 카운트다운 타이머, 캔들 마감 알림. 시간을 절약하고, 오류를 줄이고, 더욱 현명하게 거래하세요. Chart Sync Manager   설치 및 입력 가이드 EA에 대한 알림을 받으려면 URL을 추가하세요(   http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 터미널(스크린샷 참조). MT4 버전   https://www.mql5.c
Smart Charts MT4
Fyodor Korotkov
유틸리티
Hello, boys and girls! Script allows you either to quickly save opened charts and then close all charts opened by visual tester mode or just faster close all charts. Feel free to take a look at video manual about how to use this script on my YouTube channel. Also, feel free to join my telegram channel , where time to time I publish some exclusive stuffs. Feel free to leave feedback and thoughts how to improve this script - I'd highly appreciate that. All the best.
Change All Timeframe
Ka Ka Ho
라이브러리
Change All Timeframe – Instantly Sync Timeframes Across All MT4 Charts Effortlessly change the timeframe of all open charts in MT4 with a single action! The Change All Timeframes script saves time by ensuring all charts update simultaneously, streamlining multi-timeframe analysis. One-Click Timeframe Sync – Instantly change the timeframe on all open charts at once. Save Time & Effort – No need to adjust each chart manually—boost your trading efficiency. Seamless Multi-Timeframe Analysis –
FREE
Plain MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
유틸리티
This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that opens trades automatically based on the direction you set using the trade sell / buy on the panel. The magic of this EA is that it recognizes the objects that you draw on the chart by closing the open positions at key levels, it will notify you through the mobile notification, then it will wait for the next direction. It opens orders continuously regardless of the time frame of the chart. So you don't have to stay on a lower time frame. Instead, you c
TSInfoKit
Salvatore Labriola
유틸리티
This Utility is a test for creating objects on the graph . Drag it on any graph and follow the instructions! Any questions about work program send me mail : info@tradingsolution.it In future I will add more information with new version for now it provides account information: AccountNumber AccountName AccountCurrency AccountCompany Server Account Leverage Stop Out level Balance Equity Margin Free Margin
Open Risk Profit MT4
Timo Kosiol
5 (1)
유틸리티
Open Risk Profit  shows your current risk or possible profit of all open positions. Total open risk   is your loss if all positions run into the stop loss. Total open profit   is your profit if all positions reach your take profit. Total float   is your current profit or loss of all positions. The program also breaks down the information into the individual symbols. For example, you can monitor how much is your current profit and your potential risk in EURUSD, no matter how many individual posi
Pips Counter with Alerts
Makarii Gubaydullin
유틸리티
미결제 거래 결과 계산을 위한 인포머 내  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ 기능, 이 도구 포함  |   문의하기  궁금한 점이 있으면 정보 패널은 미결제 주문을 2가지 범주로 그룹화합니다: 매수 매도 각 범주에 대해 심볼과 현재 피프 수가 표시됩니다. 모든 미결제 거래에 대한 총 결과가 아래에 표시됩니다. 알림은 버튼을 클릭하기만 하면 활성화 또는 비활성화할 수 있습니다: 알림이 활성화되면 어떤 심볼에서든 수익이 지정된 값을 초과할 때 알 수 있습니다. 알림을 받을 피프 수는 수동으로 설정하거나 + 및 - 버튼을 사용하여 설정합니다(단계는 설정에서 조정). 알림은 터미널, 이메일 및 모바일 앱에서 사용할 수 있습니다. 알림 옵션은 손실 포지션에도 사용 가능: 손실이 지정된 값을 초과할 때. 인터페이스 접기 기능이 있습니다(오른쪽 상단 모서리): 접힌 패널은 필요하지 않을 때 작업 공간을 차지하지 않습니다. 표시 색상은 필요한 경우 설정에서 변경할 수 있습니다. 구성 가능
Three Hedging
Haimin Li
유틸리티
This EA is based on the relationship between the three currencies, interaction, and thus hedging, I now find the most ideal pair of currencies is the default parameter of the three pairs of currencies, On the parameters Parameter setting is very simple, "Huoli" is profitable n USD. Users can determine the number of orders according to the funds of the account.
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
NewsFilterForEA
M YUSUF EFFENDY
라이브러리
Library for an Expert Advisor. It checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if high impact news coming. News Filter for an Exert Advisor. Easily apply to your EA, just needs simple scripts to call it from your EA. Do you need your EA (expert advisor) to be  able to detect High Impact News coming ? Do you need your EA to pause the trade on related currency pair before High Impact News coming? This News Filter library is the solution for you. This library requires indicator  NewsCal-
Golden 30 minutes exclusive to EA
Fu Cun Dai
라이브러리
实盘交易盈利，回测年化125%，回撤25%，交易量少，不是经常下单，挂起后要有耐心。没有多牛的技术，只是一套简单的交易策略，贵在长期坚持，长期执行。我们有时候就是把自己高复杂，想想我们交易的历程，你就会发现，小白好赚钱，当你懂得越多的时候也是亏损的开始，总是今天用这个技术，明天用那个指标，到头来发现，没有一个指标适合你。其实每个技术指标都是概率性的，没有100%的胜率。很多技术指标你要融合一套交易策略，资金仓位控制，止损止盈比例，一套策略下来下一步你做的就是执行力了，必须要坚决执行你的交易策略，如果不能坚持的话最终还是在亏损。说实话不是每个人都有好的心态和执行力，所以我们做出来这款ea自己来用，发现时间久了扭亏为盈了，那现在就拿出来给大家分享，让更多的人来达到自己的盈利目标。购买后留下邮箱或添加软件里的qq，我们会根据你的资金来调整软件参数。 经测试过的柱数 14794 用于复盘的即时价数量 51321985 复盘模型的质量 n/a 输入图表错误 213935 起始资金 10000.00 点差 当前 (54) 总净盈利 12583.42 总获利 37630.02 总亏损 -25046.
Trend broker killer
Mansour Rahkhofteh
라이브러리
Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own. Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically show
CLicensePP
ADRIANA SAMPAIO RODRIGUES
라이브러리
MT4 library destined to LICENSING Client accounts from your MQ4 file Valid for: 1.- License MT4 account number 2.- License BROKER 3.- License the EA VALIDITY DATE 4.- License TYPE of MT4 ACCOUNT (Real and / or Demo) + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++
K Trade Lib Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
라이브러리
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 4.ex4"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
Tat Dat Nguyen
라이브러리
MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
라이브러리
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
RedeeCash 4XLOTS
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
라이브러리
RedeeCash 4XLOTS 라이브러리는 4xlots.com WEB API 알고리즘을 기반으로 하는 현지화된 위험 관리 라이브러리입니다. 이 위험 관리 알고리즘은 다음과 같은 빠른 로트 크기 방정식과 같이 통화에 의존하지 않습니다.       랏 = AccountEquity / 10000 이는 계정 자산의 $100에 대해 0.01랏을 갖게 된다는 것입니다. RedeeCash 4XLOTS 라이브러리는 수동 계산으로 2011년에 처음 개발된 보다 상세하고 향상된 알고리즘을 사용합니다. RedeeCash 4XLOTS에는 LotOptimize라는 단일 기능이 있습니다. 프로젝트에 다음 RedeeCash_4XLOTS.mqh 파일을 복사하여 포함합니다. //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|                                             RedeeCash_
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
라이브러리
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
라이브러리
이 라이브러리를 사용하면 EA를 사용하여 거래를 관리할 수 있으며 설명에 언급된 스크립트 코드와 전체 프로세스를 보여주는 비디오의 데모 예제를 사용하여 모든 EA에 통합하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 이 제품은 API를 통해 거래 작업을 허용하며 차트를 포함하지 않습니다. 사용자는 암호화폐 차트를 제공하고 바이낸스에 주문을 보내는 브로커의 차트를 사용할 수 있습니다. - 단방향 및 헤지 모드 지원 - Place Limit, SL Limit, Take Profit Limit 주문 - 플레이스 마켓, SL-마켓, TP-마켓 주문 - 지정가 주문 수정 - 주문 취소 - 쿼리 주문 - 레버리지, 마진 변경 - 위치 정보 얻기 그리고 더... 스크립트 문서 Binance에 주문을 보내는 MQL5에서 간단한 EA를 코딩하는 초보자를 위한 1시간 프로그래밍 튜토리얼 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_r4j2V77mY
The Easiest License
Dario Pedruzzi
라이브러리
Use a plain google sheet to license your product After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer.  Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software.  With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people
Niguru Amazing Gold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
라이브러리
"Niguru Amazing Gold" is an EA specifically for Gold. This EA works in single shot, and does not use martingale or grid. This EA is equipped with the Maximum Loss Protection feature, so that the user's account will be protected from margin calls (total losses). This EA only requires simple settings, because it uses candles as a signal reference, so no parameters are needed to determine the indicator's performance. Although equipped with input parameters for TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss),
EA Assistant
Supol Polkun
라이브러리
Advanced Trading Tools for Smarter Decision Making Our cutting-edge trading tools allow traders to seamlessly execute buy and sell orders, while providing robust planning capabilities to optimize their trading strategies. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this tool is designed to enhance your trading experience with precision and ease. Key Features: Real-time Buy and Sell Execution: Easily place orders instantly and take advantage of market opportunities without del
Ai Prediction MT4
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
라이브러리
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Niguru XGold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
라이브러리
Introducing the Smart Moving Average-Based EA! Designed for efficient and safe trading, this Expert Advisor is perfect for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Key Benefits: Simple, user-friendly interface – great for beginners and experienced traders alike No need for TP or SL – each trade automatically closes based on the opposite price signal Single Shot Mode – for better control Safer strategy – no Martingale, no Grid Ready to run with no complicated setup – the ideal choi
Niguru TBU
Nino Guevara Ruwano
라이브러리
RSI-Based Expert Advisor – Maximize Your Trading Potential! Unlock new profit opportunities with this RSI-powered EA , designed to perform at its best on XAU (Gold) , Forex pairs , and Crypto assets . Key Advantages: Optimized for low time frames – capture more trades every day Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for beginners and pros Built-in Take Profit to lock in gains automatically No Stop Loss required – uses a GRID system for trade management Flexible strategy with
Gold Blessings
Rafal Pawel Bugno
라이브러리
GOLD BLESSINGS EA MT4    Trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. Trading system that achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional features like trailing stop points. Equity required range $1k-$10k Developed for constant profit and slow grow also can be used for compo
Display Text Information On Your Chart
Nicolas Zoogones
라이브러리
Display all text information you need on your live charts. First, import the library: #import "osd.ex4" void display( string osdText, ENUM_BASE_CORNER osdCorner, int osdFontSize, color osdFontColor, int osdAbs, int osdOrd); // function to display void undisplay( string osdText); // function to undisplay int splitText( string osdText, string &linesText[]); // function called from display() and undisplay() void delObsoleteLines( int nbLines); // function called from display string setLineName( int
NewsFilterForEA
M YUSUF EFFENDY
라이브러리
Library for an Expert Advisor. It checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if high impact news coming. News Filter for an Exert Advisor. Easily apply to your EA, just needs simple scripts to call it from your EA. Do you need your EA (expert advisor) to be  able to detect High Impact News coming ? Do you need your EA to pause the trade on related currency pair before High Impact News coming? This News Filter library is the solution for you. This library requires indicator  NewsCal-
Gold brushes
Chunwei Guan
라이브러리
EA introduction:    Gold long short hedging is a full-automatic trading strategy of long short trading, automatic change of hands and dynamic stop loss and stop profit. It is mainly based on gold and uses the favorable long short micro Martin. At the same time, combined with the hedging mechanism, long short hedging will be carried out in the oscillatory market, and in the trend market, the wrong order of loss will be stopped directly to comply with the unilateral trend, so the strategy can be a
Golden 30 minutes exclusive to EA
Fu Cun Dai
라이브러리
实盘交易盈利，回测年化125%，回撤25%，交易量少，不是经常下单，挂起后要有耐心。没有多牛的技术，只是一套简单的交易策略，贵在长期坚持，长期执行。我们有时候就是把自己高复杂，想想我们交易的历程，你就会发现，小白好赚钱，当你懂得越多的时候也是亏损的开始，总是今天用这个技术，明天用那个指标，到头来发现，没有一个指标适合你。其实每个技术指标都是概率性的，没有100%的胜率。很多技术指标你要融合一套交易策略，资金仓位控制，止损止盈比例，一套策略下来下一步你做的就是执行力了，必须要坚决执行你的交易策略，如果不能坚持的话最终还是在亏损。说实话不是每个人都有好的心态和执行力，所以我们做出来这款ea自己来用，发现时间久了扭亏为盈了，那现在就拿出来给大家分享，让更多的人来达到自己的盈利目标。购买后留下邮箱或添加软件里的qq，我们会根据你的资金来调整软件参数。 经测试过的柱数 14794 用于复盘的即时价数量 51321985 复盘模型的质量 n/a 输入图表错误 213935 起始资金 10000.00 点差 当前 (54) 总净盈利 12583.42 总获利 37630.02 总亏损 -25046.
Trend broker killer
Mansour Rahkhofteh
라이브러리
Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own. Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically show
CLicensePP
ADRIANA SAMPAIO RODRIGUES
라이브러리
MT4 library destined to LICENSING Client accounts from your MQ4 file Valid for: 1.- License MT4 account number 2.- License BROKER 3.- License the EA VALIDITY DATE 4.- License TYPE of MT4 ACCOUNT (Real and / or Demo) + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++
K Trade Lib Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
라이브러리
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 4.ex4"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
MQL4 Expert and Script base code
Tat Dat Nguyen
라이브러리
Thư viện này bao gồm: * Mã nguồn struct của 5 cấu trúc cơ bản của MQL4: + SYMBOL INFO + TICK INFO + ACCOUNT INFO * Các hàm cơ bản của một robot + OrderSend + OrderModify + OrderClose * String Error Runtime Return * Hàm kiểm tra bản quyền của robot, indicator, script * Hàm init dùng để khởi động một robot chuẩn * Hàm định dạng chart để không bị các lỗi nghẽn bộ nhớ của chart khi chạy trên VPS * Hàm ghi dữ liệu ra file CSV, TXT * Hỗ trợ (mã nguồn, *.mqh): dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Statistics Functions
Tat Dat Nguyen
라이브러리
Thư viện các hàm thống kê dùng trong Backtest và phân tích dữ liệu * Hàm trung bình * Hàm độ lệch chuẩn * Hàm mật độ phân phối * Hàm mode * Hàm trung vị * 3 hàm đo độ tương quan - Tương quan Pearson - Tương quan thông thường - Tương quan tròn # các hàm này được đóng gói để hỗ trợ lập trình, thống kê là một phần quan trọng trong phân tích định lượng # các hàm này hỗ trợ trên MQL4 # File MQH liên hệ: dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
Tat Dat Nguyen
라이브러리
MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
라이브러리
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
RedeeCash 4XLOTS
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
라이브러리
RedeeCash 4XLOTS 라이브러리는 4xlots.com WEB API 알고리즘을 기반으로 하는 현지화된 위험 관리 라이브러리입니다. 이 위험 관리 알고리즘은 다음과 같은 빠른 로트 크기 방정식과 같이 통화에 의존하지 않습니다.       랏 = AccountEquity / 10000 이는 계정 자산의 $100에 대해 0.01랏을 갖게 된다는 것입니다. RedeeCash 4XLOTS 라이브러리는 수동 계산으로 2011년에 처음 개발된 보다 상세하고 향상된 알고리즘을 사용합니다. RedeeCash 4XLOTS에는 LotOptimize라는 단일 기능이 있습니다. 프로젝트에 다음 RedeeCash_4XLOTS.mqh 파일을 복사하여 포함합니다. //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|                                             RedeeCash_
Python Proxy Live
Cheung Ka Ho
라이브러리
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction This version can be used for live trading. If you want to try a free version for backtesting only, you can go to here . Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connect
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
지표
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect. This Indicator is cu
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
지표
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
지표
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anch
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
지표
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
유틸리티
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
지표
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tic
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade s
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT4 does not promise co
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual tra
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
지표
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 4 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
Experts
GoldenTrend Master MT5: 최고의 트렌드 추종 전문가 자문 개요: GoldenTrend Master MT5를 소개합니다. 다이나믹한 외환 시장에서 정밀함과 신뢰성을 추구하는 투자자에게 필수적인 거래 도구입니다. 이 강력한 트렌드 추종 알고리즘을 탑재한 전문가 자문(EA)은 위험을 최소화하면서 최고의 수익 기회를 포착할 수 있도록 보장합니다. 실제 계좌 신호:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2248460 주요 특징: 트렌드 추종 전략: GoldenTrend Master MT5는 시장의 올바른 방향으로 항상 거래할 수 있도록 견고한 트렌드 추종 알고리즘을 기반으로 개발되었습니다. 가장 강력한 트렌드를 식별하고 해당 트렌드에 따라 거래를 실행하여 이익 가능성을 극대화합니다. 스마트 스톱로스(SL): 각 거래에는 한 캔들스틱에만 유효한 정확한 스톱로스가 설정됩니다. 이 엄격한 위험 관리는 손실을 최소화하고 미래의 거래를 위해 자본을 보존하는
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
Experts
자동화된 AI 트레이딩 MT5: 외환 성공을 위한 당신의 지능적인 파트너 개요: 자동화된 AI 트레이딩 MT5와 함께 외환 트레이딩의 미래에 오신 것을 환영합니다, 당신의 궁극적인 트레이딩 동반자입니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 인공 지능의 걸작으로, 당신의 트레이딩 경험을 단순화하기 위해 설계되었습니다. XAU, EUR, GBP 페어에서 놀라운 단순성과 효율성으로 작동하며, 어떤 브로커와도 호환됩니다. 주요 특징들: AI 주도 전략: 자동화된 AI 트레이딩 MT5의 핵심에는 시장 조건을 무리 없이 식별하고 적응하는 고급 AI 알고리즘이 있습니다, 항상 추세의 올바른 쪽에 있도록 보장합니다. 간소화된 작동: 차트에 부착하고 EA에게 나머지를 맡기세요. 직관적인 디자인은 복잡한 설정이 필요 없음을 의미합니다; 트레이딩이 쉬워졌습니다. 다양한 통화 호환성: 금이든 주요 통화쌍이든 EUR과 GBP처럼 트레이딩하든, 이 EA는 그것을 처리할 수 있으며, 다용도 트레이딩 도구를 제공합
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Experts
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Break Even Helper MT4 This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account ty
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise co
Telegram SDK MT5
The Hung Ngo
라이브러리
Important: This product is a Library for developers . It is suitable only for users who can write/modify MQL5 code and integrate a compiled library into their own EA/Script. It is not a “drag & run” notifier. Telegram SDK helps you send Telegram messages and photos from MetaTrader 5 in a simple and reliable way. Use it when you want Telegram notifications inside your own automation tools. Main features Send Telegram text messages (optional HTML/Markdown formatting). Send photos from a local file
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변