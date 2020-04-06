KP Grid Sentinel

KP Grid Sentinel

Adaptive Risk-Controlled Grid Expert Advisor

KP Grid Sentinel is an automated grid trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed with a strong focus on capital protection and exposure control.

Unlike classic grid systems, KP Grid Sentinel integrates an internal stress monitoring engine that continuously evaluates the trading system condition and dynamically regulates how much exposure is allowed to exist in the market.

The Expert Advisor automatically adjusts its behaviour according to current account conditions, margin usage and open position structure.

Main characteristics

• Hedging grid logic (supports simultaneous BUY and SELL positions)
• Dynamic lot size compression based on floating drawdown
• Exposure monitoring and control engine
• Automatic blocking of new trades under high stress
• Dynamic grid depth reduction
• Directional exposure balancing
• Works on any major Forex symbol
• Any timeframe
• No martingale multiplication

Stress monitoring engine

KP Grid Sentinel calculates an internal system condition index based on:

• Floating drawdown from equity peak
• Margin usage
• Number of active grid positions
• Directional position imbalance

This internal index controls how the Expert Advisor behaves in real time.

When system stress increases, the EA automatically:

• Reduces position size
• Limits grid expansion
• Restricts new entries
• Prioritizes capital preservation

Lockdown behaviour

When account conditions reach unsafe levels, KP Grid Sentinel automatically enters a protective mode:

• New positions are temporarily blocked
• Grid expansion is limited
• Lot sizes are reduced to minimum
• Only position management remains active

This mechanism is designed to help protect the trading account during adverse market conditions.

Recommended usage

• Hedging accounts
• Major currency pairs
• Stable VPS recommended
• Suitable for conservative and medium-risk profiles
• Prop firm compatible configuration available

Important note

Grid trading always carries risk.
KP Grid Sentinel is designed to control exposure and reduce account stress, but it cannot guarantee profits.


Parameters explanation

Grid configuration

BaseLot
Initial lot size used to build the grid structure.

GridStep
Distance between grid levels (points).

MaxGridOrders
Maximum number of grid positions allowed.

Dynamic Risk Compression (DRC)

DRC_Enabled
Enables dynamic lot compression based on account floating drawdown.

DRC_MinLotFactor
Minimum allowed compression multiplier for lots.

DRC_DD_Warning / DRC_DD_Critical
Floating drawdown thresholds used to activate compression behaviour.

Stress monitoring & exposure control

Governor_Enabled
Enables the internal exposure control engine.

Governor_MaxTotalLots
Maximum total lots allowed to be open at the same time.

Governor_MaxLotsPerDirection
Maximum lots allowed per BUY or SELL direction.

Governor_MaxGridDepth
Maximum grid depth before stress limitation starts.

Governor_ESI_Warning / Critical / Lockdown
Stress index thresholds that regulate system behaviour.

Governor_MinLotModifier
Minimum allowed lot multiplier under high stress.

Protection behaviour

Governor_DynamicDepth
Enables automatic grid depth reduction during stress conditions.

Governor_MaxImbalanceRatio
Maximum allowed BUY/SELL exposure imbalance.

Governor_UpdateIntervalMs
Frequency of stress monitoring recalculation.

推荐产品
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
LifeHack Prime EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
专家
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Unlock the full potential of your trading account with LifeHack Prime EA , a professionally coded Expert Advisor that combines two powerful
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
专家
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
专家
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
专家
按价格设置TP和SL – MT5自动订单修改器 自动为任意交易设置精确的TP和SL价格 ️ 适用于所有货币对和EA，可按符号或魔术号筛选 此EA允许您通过直接价格值（例如EURUSD的1.12345）来设置和应用精确的止盈（TP）和止损（SL）水平。无需点数或Pips。为所有订单或按图表/魔术号筛选实现干净、精准的交易管理。 主要功能: 通过精确价格即时修改TP和SL 应用于所有订单、当前图表或特定魔术号 ️ 输入0以移除TP或SL 连接到任意图表后自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于: 想快速控制TP/SL的手动交易者 需要覆盖默认退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单或复杂头寸的交易者 有问题或建议吗？ 请留言提出您的问题或功能想法。 您的反馈将帮助我们改进未来版本。 Keywords: 按价格设置TP SL, MT5 TP SL管理, 自动SL TP MT5, 修改SL TP MT5, 交易管理EA, 专家顾问SL TP, 设置止盈价格, 设置止损价格, 应用TP SL MT5, MT5工具EA, SL TP覆盖,
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
专家
Trend Catcher EA Pro —— 基于最受欢迎的趋势捕捉指标 Trend Catcher，在大量用户请求之后，我们终于推出了 Trend Catcher EA。 一款新一代智能交易系统，将算法驱动的自动交易与手动控制相结合，为交易者提供对市场的完全掌控。 它快速、可适应，并专为重视清晰度、性能和自主权的交易者而设计。 该 EA 以 EURUSD 为核心，在真实历史 tick（99.9%）数据上进行优化测试，执行稳定，无重绘、无重算、无延迟。 【用户手册、使用建议】和【测试过的参数预设】请点击链接获取。 核心策略： EA 内置两种策略，可自由选择交易风格： I. Smart Trend Mode（智能趋势模式）—— 单向趋势交易，顺势入场，结构清晰。 低风险，高准确度，无对冲。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（动态双向模式 / 激进）—— 使用对冲式剥头皮逻辑同时进行双向交易，捕捉每一次波动。 高参与度，全自动执行。 你可以自由选择只做多、只做空或双向交易，使 EA 完全适应你的交易理念。 混合控制系统： Trend Catcher 提供了其他 EA 无法做到的
FREE
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
专家
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
专家
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
专家
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
指标
采用专业和量化方法进行均值回归交易的独特指标。它利用了价格以可预测和可衡量的方式转移并返回均值这一事实，这允许明确的进入和退出规则大大优于非量化交易策略。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 清晰的交易信号 非常容易交易 可定制的颜色和尺寸 实现性能统计 优于大多数交易策略 显示合适的止损和止盈水平 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 这个怎么运作 该指标从更高的时间范围测量完全可定制的移动平均线的标准偏差，并使用趋势跟踪方法精确地找到交易。交易是通过深入当前图表的价格行为发现的，并在价格返回到平均价格区间时关闭，根据您选择的更高时间范围计算。由于其编码方式，该指标将远离高波动性和强劲趋势市场，并且仅在可预测的情况下进行交易，在可接受的波动性与方向性比率范围内，回归均值是可行的。 指标剖析 绿线是更高时间范围内的移动平均线（也就是平均值） 虚线区域是移动平均线周围的典型价格区间 蓝线是看涨交易的突破价格 红线是看跌交易的突破价格 交易是针对均值进行的，并在典型的价格
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
指标
如果你象这个项目一样,就有5个饥饿审查。 这项指标采用了既定价格的公开、高、低价和关闭价格 可以对特定时间区加以调整。 许多机构和专业人士都认为这些是重要的。 贸易商可以为你了解他们可能更进一步的地点, 积极。 现有期间为: 前一日。 前一星期。 曾任Month。 曾任。 前一年。 或: 目前日。 目前周。 目前 Month。 目前配额。 今年。
FREE
Trader Prop firm Pro
Teresa Maria Pimenta
专家
Trader Propfirm Pro - 专业交易员的专家顾问 注意：“专家的当前价格是一个发布价格，目的是为前5个购买者提供试用工具的机会，并留下他们的体验反馈。购买5个后，下一个价格将是500美元，最终价格将是1200美元。” Trader Propfirm Pro 是一款专为私募基金交易员开发的先进专家顾问，兼容测试账户和资金账户。该系统使用神经网络和人工智能优化图表分析，识别月度趋势，并在较短时间框架的图表中执行精准的交易。 该 EA 使用基于神经网络的系统追踪月度主要趋势，然后在较短时间框架的图表上进行分析，找到最佳的进场点。此外，它通过支撑位和阻力位优化进场点，适应价格的可能回调，并使用高度调整的网格恢复丢失的订单，最大化利润。 Trader Propfirm Pro 配备了内部保护系统，可以避免在高波动性时期进行交易，还具有点差过滤器和时间过滤器，以优化性能。它还提供设置每日目标的功能，并拥有严格的风险管理系统，以最小化大幅回撤的风险，保持损失在可控范围内。 完全控制风险和日回撤：EA 包含一个基于日回撤的额外止损过滤器，确保不会超出风险限制，并为交易员提供恢复账户的机
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
专家
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
指标
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
专家
VectorPrime — 多层向量逻辑的算法系统 VectorPrime 是一款自主交易系统，专为在多时间框架市场条件下实现结构化执行而设计。其核心理念是 向量分析 ，通过将价格动态分解为方向性冲动和矩阵结构，构建市场的整体图景。系统并非将行情视作孤立信号，而是作为相互关联的向量网络进行解读。 VectorPrime 的核心模块： Vector Dynamics Engine（向量动态引擎） — 识别主导方向流，过滤短期噪音。 Prime Momentum Layer（主动能层） — 评估微观冲动的强度与持续性，使入场点适应不同波动阶段。 Matrix Vector Module（矩阵向量模块） — 基于矩阵方式解释价格行为，形成多维市场模型。 Adaptive Risk Protocol（自适应风险协议） — 通过结构化回撤阈值与头寸管理来控制风险暴露。 执行逻辑基于预定义的结构条件，不使用马丁格尔、网格策略或外部预测模型。每一笔交易由上下文触发因素驱动，例如波动性变化、方向性聚集和结构性突破，并以固定的止损和止盈水平形成可控的交易周期。 VectorPrime 不依赖新闻事件或概
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
指标
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Ultimate Arbitrage Machines
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
专家
The Ultimate Arbitrage Machines EA is a professional-grade solution designed for both statistical and triangular arbitrage in forex markets. This EA adaptively captures mean-reversion opportunities while employing robust risk controls. It features dynamic threshold adjustment, adaptive risk management, multi-strategy execution, and real-time market adaptation. The EA auto-calibrates Z-Score parameters, intelligently positions TP/SL, and uses multi-factor position sizing. It detects both statist
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
GCA Scalping Ranges EA
James Peyton Jr Page
专家
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. Join the conversation over at our Discord channel  -  https://discord.gg/ScsdkTnwyA I will do my best to be around to answer any questions and help set up. If you want to add your settings screenshots its more than welcome! The EA looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long an
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
指标
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
指标
1.7*24小时全时在线，安全，可靠，低延时ping； 2.按券商要求智能跟单，详见英文简介   3.本系统仅提供跟单软件服务，不提供交易策略，不代单操作； 4.不限交易手数，客户自行设置A仓手机app端即可，不额外收费 5.客户可按月，季，年付费方式，不同方式，不同优惠，先付费后使用； 6.因券商MT5服务器异常，导致断网后跟单异常，客户需自行风控处理，本系统不提供风控处理 7.券商下单规则改变，会自动更新最新跟单系统 8.详细购买流程，请咨询  wehcat  :zfflyer； 9.再次强调，本系统，仅保障以技术层面实现跟单功能，不参与客户的下单，交易策略，以及风控措施。 10.本系统已稳定运行9个月，经历各种复杂行情考验，稳定，可靠
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Day Direction Scanner
Efren Hernandez Partida
5 (3)
指标
Day Direction Scanner is an indicator that uses the direction of the current candlestick on the 1-Day, 4-Hour, 1-Hour, 15-Minute, and 5-Minute periods to determine the market's direction. When all the candlesticks converge in a single direction, the indicator indicates whether the day is bullish or bearish, or if there is no clear direction. It is useful for easily getting an idea of the market's direction during the day. Features: - Works on all currency pairs, indices, and commodities. - F
FREE
Trend Turn
Ivan Simonika
指标
The implementation of the Trend Turn trend indicator is simple - in the form of lines of two colors. The indicator algorithm is based on standard indicators as well as its own mathematical calculations. The indicator will help users determine the direction of the trend. It will also become an indispensable advisor for entering the market or closing a position. This indicator is recommended for everyone, both beginners and professionals. How to interpret information from the indicator. We sell
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
Balancer EA
Amir Hossein Moharreri
专家
Balancer EA  is a sophisticated grid trading tool designed to maximize profits by simultaneously opening both buy and sell positions. Or even greater control, you can also utilize the manual panel to fine-tune your trading strategy. However, it is important to use this EA with caution and only risk an amount you are comfortable with. We encourage you to backtest the EA and experiment with the settings to find the ones that work best for you. Recommended     symbols : Backtest on any symbol of y
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD 设计的专家顾问（EA）。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其进场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或平均成本技术 。 EA 开立的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的一系列近期K线，以识别特定看跌形态后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略识别持续下跌趋势后的强劲看涨势头。它使用前一个 H4 K线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一个基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易会话低点的价格行为，以识别潜在的入场点。 策略 4 (H2/H6):   这是一个趋势跟踪策略。它使用较高时间周期上的趋势指标
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
专家
大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
专家
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 黄金数字主宰 实时信号监控：请通过官方链接实时关注系统表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 促销活动：您可以获赠 Cryon X-9000 交易顾问。如需了解详情并获取权限，请直接与我联系。 The Techno Deity 是一款为在黄金市场混沌中追求结构化秩序的交易者设计的尖端生态系统。该系统的核心是数字直觉算法，它不仅追踪价格，还能识别机构兴趣区和市场失衡瞬间。系统采用多层订单流过滤和市场几何对称分析，以极小的回撤实现精准入场。 核心优势 流动性智能：系统扫描市场中的隐藏流动性集群，在极大概率出现剧烈冲刺的点位开仓。 神经趋势过滤：智能过滤，区分真实的趋势运动与虚假的回撤和噪音。 动态风险控制：每笔头寸都配有自适应保护模块，根据当前波动性自动调整止盈水平。 零网格理念：彻底杜绝平均仓位、网格或马丁策略。机器人遵循“一进一出”原则，具备稳固的数学优势。 机构级纪律：系统排除人为干扰，精准执行交易计划，无视情绪和市场恐慌。 技术参数 交易品种：黄金 (XAUUSD) 时间周期：H1
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
专家
首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
作者的更多信息
KP Grid
Ruben Fernandez Souto
专家
KP Grid  is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns. This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and w
KP Grid Pro MT5
Ruben Fernandez Souto
专家
KP Grid Pro MT5 — Adaptive Risk Compression Grid Engine KP Grid Pro MT5 is a professional-grade grid trading engine featuring Dynamic Risk Compression (DRC), designed to survive extreme market conditions while preserving long-term capital growth. Unlike traditional grid or martingale EAs, KP Grid Pro dynamically adapts its risk exposure in real time based on live floating drawdown, open grid depth and equity pressure — automatically compressing position size and grid expansion during adverse mar
KP Stability Engine MT5
Ruben Fernandez Souto
实用工具
️ KP Stability Engine – Professional Risk Infrastructure for MT5 KP Stability Engine is not a trading robot. It is a professional-grade account protection and risk control engine. Designed for traders and developers running one or multiple Expert Advisors, KP Stability Engine acts as a central risk governor that continuously monitors your account and dynamically limits exposure, drawdown, and floating losses in real time. It publishes live risk permissions using MT5 Global Variables, allowing
筛选:
无评论
回复评论