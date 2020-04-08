• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.





Echo Skip is a precision-engineered technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides a clean, visual method for identifying high-probability trend entries while filtering out market noise. Unlike standard crossover indicators that often generate false signals during consolidation, Echo Skip employs a "Triple EMA" confirmation logic combined with a proprietary time-delay filter. This ensures that you only see signals when specific momentum and trend conditions align, helping you keep your charts clean and your focus sharp.

Trading Logic and Strategy

The core algorithm of Echo Skip is built upon a verified trend-following methodology using three distinct Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The logic is divided into two phases: Trend Confirmation and Momentum Entry.

Trend Filter (The Long Horizon) The indicator first analyzes the Long EMA (default 50-period). This baseline determines the overall market direction. No signals are generated against this primary trend, ensuring you are always trading with the flow of the market, not against it. Momentum Trigger (The Crossover) Once the trend is established, the indicator waits for a specific interaction between the Short EMA (default 10-period) and the Medium EMA (default 20-period).

Buy Signal: Generated only when the Short EMA crosses above the Medium EMA, AND the Medium EMA is already positioned above the Long EMA.

Sell Signal: Generated only when the Short EMA crosses below the Medium EMA, AND the Medium EMA is already positioned below the Long EMA.

The "Skip" Mechanism (Signal Control) What makes this tool unique is its built-in "Bar Delay" logic. During choppy markets, price action often flickers, causing indicators to repaint or spam signals. Echo Skip enforces a mandatory "Cool Down" period (customizable) between signals. If a valid crossover occurs immediately after a previous signal, the indicator "skips" it to prevent over-trading and signal clustering. This results in fewer, but higher-quality, entry markers.

Key Features

Visual Precision: displays clear, color-coded arrows (Lime for Buy, Red for Sell) exactly at the entry points, offset from the price candles for better visibility.

Triple Confirmation: Uses Short, Medium, and Long EMAs to validate every entry.

Smart Filtering: Includes an adjustable "Bars Delay" feature to prevent signal spamming during high volatility.

Resource Efficient: Optimized code structure ensures zero impact on terminal performance, even when running on multiple charts.

Professional Logging: Features a sophisticated logging system that tracks signals and manages log file sizes automatically to save disk space.

Input Parameters

Short EMA Period: Settings for the fast-moving average (Default: 10).

Medium EMA Period: Settings for the baseline confirmation average (Default: 20).

Long EMA Period: Settings for the trend filter average (Default: 50).

Signal Offset: Distance in points from the candle to the arrow, allowing for visual customization.

Use Bar Delay: Toggle to enable/disable the time-filter mechanism.

Bars Delay: The minimum number of candles to wait before generating a new signal.

Logging Settings: Advanced controls for file logging, primarily useful for debugging or strategy analysis.

Why Choose Echo Skip?

Many traders struggle with "whipsaws"—false breakouts that occur in sideways markets. Echo Skip addresses this by requiring the medium-term trend to be established (via the Long EMA) before considering any short-term crossovers. By combining this strict hierarchical logic with the time-delay filter, Echo Skip offers a disciplined, mechanical approach to trend trading. It is strictly a non-repainting indicator once the candle has closed.

Purchase today for $33 and upgrade your trend analysis.