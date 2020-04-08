ZIVA TrendX

ZIVA TrendX 

ZIVA TrendX is a professional trend-oriented indicator engineered to provide a clear and structured assessment of market direction through a cloud-based analytical framework.

The indicator analyzes price behavior relative to dynamically derived trend boundaries, forming a continuous cloud structure that visually represents the prevailing market bias. This structure enables traders to maintain alignment with dominant directional conditions while filtering short-term market noise.

All internal calculations are performed on closed candles, ensuring stable behavior and consistent historical interpretation.

Trend Framework

  • A bullish trend phase is identified when price action remains positioned above the cloud structure.

  • A bearish trend phase is identified when price action remains positioned below the cloud structure.

  • Trend continuity and transitions are visually represented through the evolution of the cloud.

Trade Signal Logic

In addition to trend visualization, ZIVA TrendX generates directional buy and sell signals that are strictly aligned with the active trend structure:

  • Buy signals are produced exclusively during confirmed bullish trend conditions.

  • Sell signals are produced exclusively during confirmed bearish trend conditions.

This approach is designed to support disciplined execution by favoring entries in the direction of the broader market context rather than counter-trend conditions.

Key Functional Characteristics

  • Cloud-based market structure visualization.

  • Directional trend confirmation (bullish / bearish).

  • Trend-aligned buy and sell indications.

  • Volatility-aware assessment of trend strength.

  • Multi-timeframe trend overview via an integrated dashboard.

  • Optimized for intraday and scalping analysis.

  • Clean and unobtrusive chart presentation.

Intended Use

ZIVA TrendX is designed as a market context and trend-confirmation tool, suitable for integration within a wide range of discretionary or systematic trading approaches. It supports decision-making by clarifying directional conditions rather than attempting to predict future price movement.

Disclaimer

This indicator is intended for analytical use within trading environments.
It does not provide personalized financial advice or investment recommendations.
Market conditions may change, and historical observations do not guarantee future outcomes.

Developed as a proprietary analytical tool by ZIVA Trade.


