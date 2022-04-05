Total Trailing MT4

This utility trails not each position separately, but the entire profit on the account (by money or by percentage).





Activate_Trailing - activation of trailing by money or by percentage of profit.

Start_Trailing - the required profit value to start the trailing.

Size_Trailing - the size of the trailing stop.

Min_Value_for_Close - the minimum profit value after the start of trailing to close positions (in case of a large negative gap to stay in the game).

Select_trades - selecting positions to account for, with "All" all positions on the account will be taken into account.

Line_magics is a string for magic numbers (it doesn't matter if Select_trades=All).

Line_symbols is a string for characters (it has a value when Select_trades=Line_magics_and_line_symbols).

Also_delete_pending_orders - deleting pending orders when closing positions.

Time_for_Work - enable the Start_Time_Work and End_Time_Work time parameters when the utility will close positions (upon reaching the specified conditions).

Time_for_StopWork - enable the Start_Time_StopWork and End_Time_Work time parameters when the utility will not close positions under any circumstances.

Info_on_Chart - display utility information on the chart.

Open Orders for Tester - open orders during backtesting (the utility does not open orders in real) to analyze the operating principle in the visual mode of the strategy tester.

It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings.



