🜂 Celestial Flow (MT5) — The Astral Mechanics Lab Creation

Celestial Flow is a metaphysical market energy visualizer that translates the rhythm of price motion into harmonic celestial pulses. It doesn’t measure price in a conventional way — instead, it observes the invisible oscillations that guide market tides, filtering through layers of astral smoothing to reveal when energy flow ascends, descends, or neutralizes.

The indicator paints a color-coded energy spectrum:

🔵 Ascending Flow — expansion of celestial momentum, often preceding upward harmonics.

🔴 Descending Flow — contraction of astral force, signaling potential exhaustion or reversal.

⚪ Neutral Flow — balance between dimensions, when the pulse rests before shifting.

How to use:

Attach Celestial Flow to any chart and allow a few bars to render its rhythm. Watch for transitions in color — these signify shifts in the underlying etheric current. Alerts can be activated for each change, allowing you to feel the flow without constant chart-watching. Combine it with your preferred system for timing, using its transitions as confirmations of energy alignment rather than trade signals themselves.