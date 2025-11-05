Quantum Gold Premium

Hello, everyone! I am Quantum Gold, I'm very best with GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Gold has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created.

We design these techniques to suit the latest trend of the best market starting from 2025 to the future, the previous period is just for past training

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

 
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M5 (Best)
Type Artificial intelligence
Single order trading support         YES
Minimum deposit 100  USD (or equivalent in another currency)
What to note before buying

  • Stop Loss is part of the strategy and not a sign of malfunction.
    Profitability should be judged over a full trading month, not a few days.

  • No trades for several hours is also not a malfunction.
    Sometimes the model pauses for a few days if it detects anomalies in the price structure.

This is the EA to analyze the trend of XAUUSD, the EA will analyze the up trend, down trend, resistance and support , line filter, choch, bos, line low, line high, ma5, ma10, ma15, ma20,tma, macd from large frames to into order on small frames, read news, combine many techniques as training data in past to create a complete EA to give appropriate buy and sell orders.

Now QuantumGoldPremium has 100 strategies to order, we are setup for user input lot_size or user can choose tick EnableAutoChangeLotSize, but if lot_size < 1000usd then Bot will auto changes lot_size to suitable for account.

[Note: The best with symbol : XAUUSD,M5]

List of parameters:

  1. LOT_SIZE: 0.1 (If gold increases 1 price for example BUY 4320 to 4321 then it is equivalent to profit of 10usd for 0.1)
  2. INIT_BALANCE = 1000.0;(This for base increases LOT_SIZE when set EnableAutoChangeLotSize = true.
  3. TrailingSlRange  = 3.0;(Current price range vs SL EX: BUY by price 4315, when current price 4320 then AE will move SL to 4317)
  4. EnableTrailingSl = false; (when EnableTrailingSl = true, ex: when current price +2U then SL will move to entry and when current price >= TrailingSlRange  then SL = abs(current price – TrailingSlRange).
  5. TradeOnLowVolumeTime = false;  // EA will determine the time when low vol will not trade
  6. NewsAvoidanceMinutes = 30;     // Minutes to avoid trading before news
  7. NewsAvoidanceMinutesAfter = 4;     // Minutes to avoid trading after news
  8. EnableNewsFilter = true;       // Enable/disable news filtering
  9. MaxNewsEvents = 100;           // Maximum number of news events to check
  10. LocalTimezoneOffset = 7;       // GMT offset for local timezone (GMT+7)
  11. USDNewsOnly = true;            // NOT trade on USD News time
  12. XAUNewsOnly = true;            // NOT trade on XAU News time
  13. EnableAutoChangeLotSize = false;  // if EnableAutoChangeLotSize = true, base on INIT_BALANCE(LOT_SIZE = 0.1), when pnl account increase 10% then LOT_SIZE = 0.11, when pnl account increase 20% then LOT_SIZE = 0.12,…


Filtro:
ducsimon
21
ducsimon 2025.12.02 02:58 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário