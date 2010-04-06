Gold Beast

Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance.

Message me for the demo version. Tester data sometime not showing real tick I think. I hope your account will be doubled in one week.  

Performance Highlights:

 Profit Factor: 3.51 +
 Recovery Factor: 74.17 +
 Winning Trades: 95.81% +
 Losing Trades: Only 4.19% 
 Equity Drawdown (Absolute): Only 4.08
 Average Consecutive Win: 24
 Average Consecutive Loss: 01

The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) combined with moving average filters to identify high-probability entry points within the market. This robust combination allows the EA to capture sharp intraday moves and ride the trend for optimal profit. By integrating these proven trading methods, the EA maintains a balanced risk-to-reward ratio, ensuring both safety and aggressive growth potential.

During rigorous Backtesting and forward testing, this EA has demonstrated the ability to grow a $500 account into over $30,000 + in just three months of trading. This performance has been achieved without the use of martingale or grid-based strategies, focusing instead on precision entries, tight stop losses, and effective exit points. As a result, you can trade with confidence knowing that your trading capital is well-protected.

Key Features:
1. Based on Smart Money Concepts and Moving Average filters.
2. Designed for small accounts starting from $500.
3. No martingale or grid—pure single trade execution for lower risk.
4. Robust risk management and strict capital preservation.
5. Achieves over $30,000 growth from $500 in just 3 months.
6. Supports all major currency pairs and gold.
7. Fully automated and easy to set up—just attach and let it trade!

I have attached detailed screenshots and comprehensive data to verify the performance of this EA. Each trade is carefully calculated, ensuring that the system adapts to different market conditions seamlessly. This EA has been built to work in various volatility environments, making it a great tool for consistent daily profits.

This EA is perfect for traders looking to grow their accounts steadily without worrying about the risks of over-leveraging or high-drawdown systems. If you’re looking for a reliable, tested, and high-performing scalping EA, this is your opportunity!

Don’t miss out on this chance to harness the power of advanced trading logic combined with precision scalping techniques. Buy now and start your journey towards significant trading success!

