Trade Assistance EA – Manual Trade Control Panel for MetaTrader 4

Trade Assistance EA is a lightweight and intuitive manual trading tool designed to give you full control over your trades directly from the chart. It helps traders execute, manage, and exit trades with just a click — no coding or complex setup required.

🛠️ Key Features

One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons

Instantly open market buy or sell orders with preset lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

Smart SL & TP Input Boxes

Easily modify and update SL/TP values for all open trades using editable input fields.

Close All Trades

Close all active positions on the current symbol with a single button.

Dynamic Profit/Loss Closure 🔵 Close Profit: Close only trades currently in profit. 🔴 Close Loss: Close only losing trades.

Live Profit/Loss Display

Real-time display on the chart of total floating profit and loss, updating every tick.

Flexible SL/TP Management

Apply new Stop Loss or Take Profit levels to all trades instantly with a click.

Trade Limit Control

Set a limit on the maximum number of trades per button click for better risk control.

🧠 How It Works

The EA creates a set of custom buttons and input boxes on your chart.

Buttons trigger specific actions like opening positions , closing trades , or adjusting SL/TP .

Input boxes allow you to specify SL/TP levels that will be applied across trades.

Profit and loss calculations update automatically and reflect in the button labels.

✅ Ideal For:

Manual traders looking for faster execution.

Traders who want chart-based control without relying on dragging orders.

Those managing multiple positions and needing bulk control tools.

🧩 Compatible with any symbol and timeframe

💻 Runs on MetaTrader 4 terminal

🚫 No automatic trading — full manual control



