Trade assistance
- ユーティリティ
- Olaniyi Ayeku
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Trade Assistance EA – Manual Trade Control Panel for MetaTrader 4
Trade Assistance EA is a lightweight and intuitive manual trading tool designed to give you full control over your trades directly from the chart. It helps traders execute, manage, and exit trades with just a click — no coding or complex setup required.
🛠️ Key Features
-
One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons
Instantly open market buy or sell orders with preset lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.
-
Smart SL & TP Input Boxes
Easily modify and update SL/TP values for all open trades using editable input fields.
-
Close All Trades
Close all active positions on the current symbol with a single button.
-
Dynamic Profit/Loss Closure
-
🔵 Close Profit: Close only trades currently in profit.
-
🔴 Close Loss: Close only losing trades.
-
-
Live Profit/Loss Display
Real-time display on the chart of total floating profit and loss, updating every tick.
-
Flexible SL/TP Management
Apply new Stop Loss or Take Profit levels to all trades instantly with a click.
-
Trade Limit Control
Set a limit on the maximum number of trades per button click for better risk control.
🧠 How It Works
-
The EA creates a set of custom buttons and input boxes on your chart.
-
Buttons trigger specific actions like opening positions, closing trades, or adjusting SL/TP.
-
Input boxes allow you to specify SL/TP levels that will be applied across trades.
-
Profit and loss calculations update automatically and reflect in the button labels.
✅ Ideal For:
-
Manual traders looking for faster execution.
-
Traders who want chart-based control without relying on dragging orders.
-
Those managing multiple positions and needing bulk control tools.
🧩 Compatible with any symbol and timeframe
💻 Runs on MetaTrader 4 terminal
🚫 No automatic trading — full manual control