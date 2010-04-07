Trade assistance

Trade Assistance EA – Manual Trade Control Panel for MetaTrader 4

Trade Assistance EA is a lightweight and intuitive manual trading tool designed to give you full control over your trades directly from the chart. It helps traders execute, manage, and exit trades with just a click — no coding or complex setup required.

🛠️ Key Features

  • One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons
    Instantly open market buy or sell orders with preset lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

  • Smart SL & TP Input Boxes
    Easily modify and update SL/TP values for all open trades using editable input fields.

  • Close All Trades
    Close all active positions on the current symbol with a single button.

  • Dynamic Profit/Loss Closure

    • 🔵 Close Profit: Close only trades currently in profit.

    • 🔴 Close Loss: Close only losing trades.

  • Live Profit/Loss Display
    Real-time display on the chart of total floating profit and loss, updating every tick.

  • Flexible SL/TP Management
    Apply new Stop Loss or Take Profit levels to all trades instantly with a click.

  • Trade Limit Control
    Set a limit on the maximum number of trades per button click for better risk control.

🧠 How It Works

  • The EA creates a set of custom buttons and input boxes on your chart.

  • Buttons trigger specific actions like opening positions, closing trades, or adjusting SL/TP.

  • Input boxes allow you to specify SL/TP levels that will be applied across trades.

  • Profit and loss calculations update automatically and reflect in the button labels.

✅ Ideal For:

  • Manual traders looking for faster execution.

  • Traders who want chart-based control without relying on dragging orders.

  • Those managing multiple positions and needing bulk control tools.

🧩 Compatible with any symbol and timeframe
💻 Runs on MetaTrader 4 terminal
🚫 No automatic trading — full manual control


推荐产品
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
指标
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
RedeeCash Multime XMA
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
专家
在多個時間範圍內交叉移動平均線。 雖然傳統的趨勢策略會選擇像每日這樣的時間框架來估計趨勢，但當從 5M 到每月的所有時間框架都顯示相同的趨勢時，該專家顧問將在趨勢方向上進行交易。       SINGLE_CURRENCY = true，允許對單一貨幣進行操作，當禁用 (FALSE) 時，將交易在 metatrader 的市場觀察窗口中選擇的貨幣。       CONCURRENT_ORDERS=0，限制多個訂單同時開倉的數量。       PIPS=100，盈利PIPS       DODDFRANK_COMPLAINCE = false，如果在美國賬戶上交易，您需要啟用 FIFO 以防止接收 FIFO 違規？       LOTS=-1，當 LOTs 參數小於零（或負數）時，使用基於每 100 美元賬戶淨值 0.01 手（非餘額）的內部算法計算手數。 如果賬戶貨幣不是美元，則賬戶淨值轉換為美元進行計算（v1.30）       MAX_AUTOLOTS_TRADE=2，使用自動手數算法的最大交易手數=-1 當 LOTS=0 時，交易將失敗（例如在沒有資金風險的情況下在
FREE
Double Fibonacci
Fabio Mazzotta
5 (1)
实用工具
Fibonacci will be designed by default based on the monthly candle but you can simultaneously view Fibonacci on a weekly candle or you can choose your two favorite timeframes. When you run this script, an input prompt will appear and the following input parameters can be configured: Input Parameters: Name Example Default Timeframe1 Monthly 43200 Timeframe2 Weekly 10080 TF1status 1 on 1 TF2status 0 off 0 candleID you can choose which candle to apply 1 Prefix1 It's is the prefix of the first object
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
指标
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
专家
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
EMACrossRenko
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
专家
<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
Renko Smart EA
Salah Eddine Elkouchi
2 (1)
专家
Renko chart Removes a lot of the noise that is normally generated in the normal chart, and gives  a direct picture of the prices that being charged. This removes much of the noise from the candlestick charts and allows Traders to focus on actual market movements. It can also help Traders  trading larger or smaller price movements. For example, if you are using 50 point bricks, it takes a while to form a bullish or bearish brick. This tells Traders of the market that the it is moving, and that t
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
专家
Trend Catcher EA Pro —— 基于最受欢迎的趋势捕捉指标 Trend Catcher，在大量用户请求之后，我们终于推出了 Trend Catcher EA。 一款新一代智能交易系统，将算法驱动的自动交易与手动控制相结合，为交易者提供对市场的完全掌控。 它快速、可适应，并专为重视清晰度、性能和自主权的交易者而设计。 该 EA 以 EURUSD 为核心，在真实历史 tick（99.9%）数据上进行优化测试，执行稳定，无重绘、无重算、无延迟。 【用户手册、使用建议】和【测试过的参数预设】请点击链接获取。 核心策略： EA 内置两种策略，可自由选择交易风格： I. Smart Trend Mode（智能趋势模式）—— 单向趋势交易，顺势入场，结构清晰。 低风险，高准确度，无对冲。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（动态双向模式 / 激进）—— 使用对冲式剥头皮逻辑同时进行双向交易，捕捉每一次波动。 高参与度，全自动执行。 你可以自由选择只做多、只做空或双向交易，使 EA 完全适应你的交易理念。 混合控制系统： Trend Catcher 提供了其他 EA 无法做到的
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
专家
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
指标
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
指标
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
实用工具
介绍适用于 MT4 的 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker： 有了我们的 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker，再也不会错过止损和止盈的设置，这是交易者在 MetaTrader 4 上浏览纳斯达克 100 市场时不可或缺的助手。该工具专为寻求自动管理止损和止盈水平的无缝解决方案的用户而设计。 主要功能 轻松实现自动化： 自动监控无止损和/或止盈的纳斯达克 100 指数交易。 根据用户配置设置动态调整水平。 订单类型的多样性： 兼容纳斯达克 100 指数的市价订单和挂单。 支持 MetaTrader 4 中的各种订单类型。 定制配置： 用户友好的参数设置允许自定义跟踪偏好和止损/止盈水平。 范围灵活： 可选择为其运行的特定 NAS100 工具或所有交易工具设置止损和止盈。 快速执行： 确保快速设置所需的 StopLoss 和/或 TakeProfit 值，无需等待新的 tick 即可迅速响应。 MetaTrader 4 兼容性： 与 MetaTrader 4 中的所有订单类型兼容，实现无缝集成。 使用 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker 增
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
专家
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
专家
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Fx Technical Analysis View Pro
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
实用工具
专家进行技术分析，你可以看到分析。 分析在白天更新。 MetaTrader的一键式分析显示在屏幕上。 如果这些分析存在挂单，您只需单击一次即可打开交易记录。 这是很容易和易于使用。 相关的分析，期间和信息作为模板保存到您的计算机。 然后，您可以从"文件"文件夹下载并查看它。 这是相当教育和产品，可以帮助你赚钱。  专家进行技术分析，你可以看到分析。 分析在白天更新。 MetaTrader的一键式分析显示在屏幕上。 如果这些分析存在挂单，您只需单击一次即可打开交易记录。 这是很容易和易于使用。 相关的分析，期间和信息作为模板保存到您的计算机。 然后，您可以从"文件"文件夹下载并查看它。 这是相当教育和产品，可以帮助你赚钱。  专家进行技术分析，你可以看到分析。 分析在白天更新。 MetaTrader的一键式分析显示在屏幕上。 如果这些分析存在挂单，您只需单击一次即可打开交易记录。 这是很容易和易于使用。 相关的分析，期间和信息作为模板保存到您的计算机。 然后，您可以从"文件"文件夹下载并查看它。 这是相当教育和产品，可以帮助你赚钱。 
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
专家
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
指标
Candle GAP 指标是交易者使用 缺口交易策略的 重要工具，因为它会自动识别一周中每一天的蜡烛缺口。缺口是指连续两天的收盘价和开盘价之间的价格水平差异。该指标识别四种类型的缺口模式：常见、突破、延续和耗尽。通过将该指标纳入任何图表，交易者可以验证他们的信号并增强他们的交易决策。 Candle GAP 指标的主要特点之一是它的多功能性，因为它可用于 D1（每日）下的任何时间范围以及任何交易品种或工具。它提供易于使用的参数，使所有经验水平的交易者都可以使用它。该指标在图表上迅速绘制缺口形态，便于快速分析和决策。它的简单性增加了它的可用性，确保了简单高效的交易体验。 指标的数据显示参数允许交易者自定义缺口信息的外观。用户可以选择所需的字体系列和大小来显示与一周中的每一天相关的文本。此外，可以为星期一、星期二、星期三、星期四和星期五分配单独的颜色，提供视觉清晰度和易于解释。 总体而言，Candle GAP 指标是寻求利用缺口交易策略的交易者的强大工具。它有助于识别和确认缺口模式，使交易者能够跨各种时间框架和交易品种做出明智的交易决策。 参数 数据显示参数 - 自定义视觉外观和颜色。
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
专家
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close
Oladimeji Ogunseye
实用工具
Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close The Close Buy and Sell Expert Advisor is a free EA given to help traders manage trades easily especially during volatile market environment. Features: It helps to quickly close trades either in profit or loss. Close for separate Buy Only  Close for separate Sell Only  Close for both Buy and Sell Only  Control Box can be minimized, closed or moved around from the chart. It works for all open trades opened on the terminal. Contact me for your specific coding
FREE
Grid Assistant Pro
Alessandro De Cristofaro
实用工具
Grid Assistant Pro – Utility for Managing Grid Strategies on MetaTrader 4 Grid Assistant Pro is a professional utility that helps traders manage and monitor unidirectional grid strategies directly from the MT4 chart. It provides a visual dashboard , clear controls, and automated risk protection features for precise and efficient grid operation. Key Features Visual Dashboard Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Drawdown %, Free Margin Grid status: active and pending or
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
专家
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
PatternVol EA
Alexandr Gribanov
4.5 (2)
专家
PatternVol EA是根据其对市场的观察创建的，包括样式，烛台分析，烛台数量分析，并且该EA不包含指标。目前，顾问程序是我的非指标策略的小型构造函数，您可以分别禁用和启用每个策略，也可以从多个策略中进行组装。顾问的工作一直持续到今天，添加了新策略，改进了算法。将来，它将成为非指标策略的大型聚合器（构造函数），每个人都可以在其中组装自己的交易策略。 *建议将EA交易用于ECN帐户（5位数字）和带有H1时间范围的EURUSD对​​。 EA交易使用严格的SL和TP设置。 Test DEMO: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/978514 EA交易参数 Slippage   - 最大滑点级别 OnOff ... - 启用/禁用策略（1 =启用\ 0 =禁用） Lot... - 未平仓头寸的数量 TakeProfit ... - 固定利润 StopLoss1 ... - 损失固定 Volume... - 入口蜡烛的体积。
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.67 (3)
专家
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
专家
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Renko Again EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically ca
Termina informations for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
Utility for know all informations and settings of terminal where the utility is loaded. The informations that you can know are for example: - The path of folder where the terminal start - The path of   folder where the terminal store the indicators, experts advisors etc - The path of   common folder - The permission to use DLL, to automated trading etc - The permission to send email, FTP or notifications to smartphone and many other informations
FREE
Implied Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
实用工具
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT4。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |     MT5版本  |     不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT4 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT4 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
实用工具
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – 高级 MT4 风险与交易控制系统 免费版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概述 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）是一款为 MetaTrader 4 打造的完整专业级风险管理与交易控制工具。 它专为需要严格执行、稳定风险保护和智能自动化的交易者而设计。 系统可全面管理风险、保护账户权益、执行每日限制、自动设置 SL/TP，并提供专业级的一键式快速交易面板。 非常适合参与 prop firm 挑战、日内交易、剥头皮交易以及专业资金管理的交易者。 同时提供完整的 MT5 版本。 核心亮点功能 1. 高级风险与回撤保护 支持每日回撤限制 1%–70% 。 一旦达到回撤上限，系统将立即平掉 所有仓位 。 可选：突破后自动删除 所有挂单 。 每日锁仓模式：当天达到限制后阻止新下单，次日自动恢复。 完全符合各大 prop firm 的规则与要求。 2. 日内盈利与亏损目标自动化 可设置每日 盈利目标 与 亏损限制 （账户货币，例如 USD）。 达到任何目
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
实用工具
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
FiboPlusMultiTF
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
A ready-made multitimeframe trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol. Advantages Determines the trend direction based on a complex of 14 indicators ( Cx ), extremums of ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I ) Displaying the values of 14 indicators comprising the trend direction ( Cx ) Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels View the plotting option of Fibonacci levels on any timeframe, with the abilit
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
实用工具
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
实用工具
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
实用工具
将信号从任何您是会员的渠道（无需机器人令牌或管理员权限）直接复制到您的 MT4。 它的设计以用户为中心，同时提供您需要的许多功能 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  | MT5版本 | 电报版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Discord To MT4 在策略测试器中不起作用。 Discord MT4 功能 从您是会员的任何频道复制。 无需机器人令牌或聊天 ID 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确保仓位的每日最大利润目标（%） 最大开放交易以限制风险和敞口。 使用 RR、点数或价格自动获取部分内容 使用固定R
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
实用工具
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
面板 FFx 隐藏管理 轻松帮助您在图表上直接管理您的订单。下面描述所有特征: 止盈, 止损和尾随停止均隐藏 每笔交易在图表上都有自己的指示线 可按您的需要拖拽任何线来改变止盈/止损 当止盈 #1 到达，自动将止损位移到盈亏平衡位置的选项 选择止盈/止损类型的选项 (通过点数或价格) 选择尾随停止类型的选项 (通过点数, MA, 分形, PSAR 或 ATR) 定义哪些订单您希望在当前图表上进行管理 (所有订单或特定单号) 最大化 / 最小化面板按钮 在图表上将面板拖拽到任意位置 显示交易信息的选项 如何使用它？ (参看以下截图) 选择您希望管理的订单 (所有或特定的) 设置您的目标, 止损和尾随停止 … 之后点击 “放置”。它们都独立工作，这样您就只需设置一次。 如果您希望删除一个止盈, 止损或尾随停止, 选择正确的订单 … 然后点击 “删除” 当您选择设置 “所有当前符号”, 则 “当前设置”显示在面板里。这些设置将自动用于所有新开订单。若要重置/删除这些设置, 点击 “重置所有”。 如果 “显示交易信息”被选中, 一个新的小表格显示在面板之下, 包括每笔订单及其当前的目标和尾随停
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
实用工具
新闻操盘手专业版 是一个独特的机器人，让您使用您预先定义的策略进行消息交易。它从几个流行的外汇网站加载的每条消息的片断。您可以选择任何消息和预设的策略进行交易，之后新闻操盘手专业版根据选定的策略，在新闻来临时自动进行交易。 新闻发布给出了赚点数的机会，因为在那个时刻，价格通常有大动作。现在，利用这款工具，新闻交易变得比以往任何时候更容易，更灵活，更令人兴奋。不要等待，不要错失，不要再迷惑了。每周只需针对重要新闻设置一次，这个工具将完全按照您的计划进行精准交易。 演示版: 由于这不是一个自动交易机器人 (它是半自动), 您需要下载单独的演示版本: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5931 参考: 如果您只需要加载新闻 (无需交易), 您可以购买新闻加载机专业版: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5463 功能 包括所有 新闻加载机专业版 的功能 (查看详情)。 针对每条新闻构建您自己的策略，具有非常灵活的参数。 支持五种高级策略，带有大量控制参数 (止损, 止盈, 尾随, 网格间隔, 手数缩放,
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
实用工具
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
实用工具
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
实用工具
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
作者的更多信息
Keypad support resistance logic 3
Olaniyi Ayeku
指标
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions Keypad Support & Resistance is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to gener
FREE
Renewed Hope 2
Olaniyi Ayeku
3 (2)
专家
Unlock the power of Renewed Hope EA , a fully loaded, ultra-versatile Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking high-performance automation without complexity. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA gives you full control with OneShot precision , advanced filtering systems, and bulletproof money management. ️ Note: This is the FREE version Some features are limited in this version. You may not fully experience the EA’s power and flexibility compared to the Premium ver
FREE
Renewed hope
Olaniyi Ayeku
专家
Unlock the power of Renewed Hope EA , a fully loaded, ultra-versatile Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking high-performance automation without complexity. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA gives you full control with OneShot precision , advanced filtering systems, and bulletproof money management. ️ Key Features : OneShot Mode – Smart sniper entries with max 1-trade execution logic for ultra-low-risk setups. Perfect for strict risk managers. Advanced In
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
指标
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions Keypad Support & Resistance is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to genera
筛选:
无评论
回复评论