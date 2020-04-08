Tempest m4

Indicator “Tempest” for MQL5 Market (SEO-optimized, in English)

1. Introduction
The Tempest indicator is a modern technical tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically detect market reversal points by analyzing RSI across multiple timeframes.

Provides clear BUY/SELL signals that allow traders to react instantly to market conditions.

Easily integrates into Expert Advisors for fully automated trading.

SEO Keywords: Tempest, RSI indicator, MQL5 trading robot, Forex automation, RSI strategy, MT5 bot.

2. Key Benefits
Multi-timeframe analysis: supports up to eight timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1) for more precise signals

High performance: processes up to 1 000 000 bars of history without significant terminal lag

Flexible configuration: two main parameters (LevelSignal and LimitHistory) let you adapt the indicator to any strategy quickly

Easy integration: outputs BUY/SELL arrows in standard buffers (DRAW_ARROW) for instant EA connectivity

Universal application: works on most currency pairs with a minimum recommended deposit of USD 10 000

3. How It Works
RSI signal collection

For each enabled timeframe, CalcSignal() calculates the current RSI value at the specified bar.

Direction determination

RSI > LevelUp → returns –1 (overbought → SELL signal)

RSI < LevelDn → returns +1 (oversold → BUY signal)

Signal aggregation

Sums results from all timeframes and compares to LevelSignal:

Sum ≥ LevelSignal → displays a blue BUY arrow

Sum ≤ –LevelSignal → displays a red SELL arrow

Chart visualization

Arrows are drawn in SignalBufferBlue and SignalBufferRed with an offset ArrowShift.

4. Indicator Settings
LimitHistory: number of bars for calculation (recommended 100 000–1 000 000)

Length: RSI period (typically 14–100; default 48)

LevelSignal: minimum number of simultaneous RSI signals (e.g. 3–5)

AppliedPrice: price type for RSI (PRICE_OPEN, PRICE_CLOSE, PRICE_HIGH, PRICE_LOW, etc.)

ArrowShift: arrow offset from price level (default 20)

Enable timeframes (tf_0…tf_7): choose which intervals to analyze (M1 through W1)

LevelUp0…7 and LevelDn0…7: RSI upper and lower thresholds per timeframe

Tip:

To ensure correct multi-timeframe operation, preload history by opening each required chart (M1…W1) in your terminal and waiting for data to fully download.

Experiment with LimitHistory (100 000; 500 000; 1 000 000) and LevelSignal (3–5) to find the optimal balance between signal accuracy and speed.

5. Expert Advisor Integration
Buffer setup


#property indicator_buffers 2
double BuyArrow[], SellArrow[];
// In OnInit():
SetIndexBuffer(0, BuyArrow);
SetIndexBuffer(1, SellArrow);
Entry/exit logic

if (BuyArrow[i] > 0) {
    // Open BUY
}
if (SellArrow[i] > 0) {
    // Open SELL
}
Risk management

Add positions sized as a fixed percentage of deposit (0.5–2 %).

A minimum deposit of USD 10 000 ensures stable performance on major pairs.

6. Minimum Requirements & Recommendations
Platform: MetaTrader 5 build 3300 or higher

Deposit: at least USD 10 000 (or equivalent in other currencies)

History: load data for all active timeframes (M1…W1)

Suggested starting parameters:

LevelSignal ≥ 3

LimitHistory ≥ 100 000

Length 14–100



Produtos recomendados
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Padrões harmônicos , Scanner e comerciante Padrões incluídos: Padrão ABCD Padrão Gartley Padrão de morcego Padrão de cifra 3Padrão de acionamentos Padrão Cisne Negro Padrão de cisne branco Padrão Quasimodo ou padrão Over Under Padrão de morcego alternativo Padrão de borboleta Padrão de caranguejo profundo Padrão de caranguejo Padrão de tubarão Padrão de cinco O Padrão de cabeça e ombros Padrão de triângulo ascendente Padrão Um Dois Três E 8 padrões personalizados Voenix é um scanner de padrões
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicadores
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
CyberZingFx Volume Plus
Afsal Meerankutty
4.94 (17)
Indicadores
Advanced version of CyberZingFx Volume Plus, the ultimate MT4 indicator for traders seeking highly accurate buy and sell signals. With an additional strategy and price action dot signals that enhances its effectiveness, this indicator offers a superior trading experience for professionals and beginners alike. The CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version combines the power of volume analysis and historical price data with an additional strategy, resulting in even more precise and reliable signals
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicadores
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicadores
VR Cub é um indicador para obter pontos de entrada de alta qualidade. O indicador foi desenvolvido para facilitar cálculos matemáticos e simplificar a busca por pontos de entrada em uma posição. A estratégia de negociação para a qual o indicador foi escrito tem provado a sua eficácia há muitos anos. A simplicidade da estratégia de negociação é a sua grande vantagem, o que permite que até mesmo os comerciantes novatos negociem com sucesso com ela. VR Cub calcula os pontos de abertura de posição e
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicadores
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
RTrends
Nikolay Likhovid
Indicadores
The RTrends indicator does two things: first, it automatically draws the layout of the price chart by plotting trend lines and, secondly, it produces bearish and bullish signals. The layout reflects the fractal nature of the market. Trends from different time horizons are applied simultaneously on the chart. Thus, from a single chart a trader can see trend lines of higher timeframes. The lines, depending on the horizon, differ in color and width: the older the horizon, the thicker the line is. T
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicadores
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Indicadores
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Key level wedge
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (5)
Indicadores
The Key level wedge indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The Key level wedge block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The Key level wedge includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just o
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicadores
Este indicador irá detectar padrões harmônicos desenhados no gráfico através de métodos manuais e automáticos. Adicione a sua avaliação, por favor. Notas: O indicador possui um painel de controle e salvará cada configuração (gráfico e período de tempo). Você pode minimizá-lo para ter mais espaço no gráfico e pode pressionar o botão de fechar para ocultar todos os dados do indicador no gráfico, caso prefira trabalhar com outras ferramentas de análise. Quando você usar esse indicador e alterar as
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicadores
Difícil de encontrar e com pouca frequência, as divergências são um dos cenários de negociação mais confiáveis. Este indicador localiza e verifica automaticamente divergências ocultas e regulares usando seu oscilador favorito. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Fácil de trocar Encontra divergências regulares e ocultas Suporta muitos osciladores conhecidos Implementa sinais de negociação baseados em fugas Exibe níveis adequados de sto
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
PZ Head and Shoulders MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicadores
Um padrão de cabeça e ombros é uma formação de gráfico que se assemelha a uma linha de base com três picos, os dois externos têm altura próxima e o meio é o mais alto. Ele prevê uma reversão de tendência de alta para baixa e acredita-se ser um dos padrões de reversão de tendência mais confiáveis. É um dos vários padrões principais que sinaliza, com diferentes graus de precisão, que uma tendência está chegando ao fim. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todo
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicadores
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Auto Levels
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Auto Level this tool is able to determine the levels of support and resistance. search and display when the price has broken through the level and when it pushed off from it. the indicator can be useful if you use resistance support levels in your trading. or the highs and lows of the price, then it will greatly simplify your work and help you more quickly and more accurately determine the rebound or breakdown of the current trend or tendencies level. blue line bottom uptrend red line on top dow
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Breakout PRO   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia Breakout Zones! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência em negociação de mais de 13 anos,   o Quantum Breakout PRO   foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada comercial a novos patamares com sua estratégia inovadora e dinâmica de zona de rompimento. O Quantum Breakout Indicator lhe dará setas de sinal em zonas de breakout com 5 zonas-alvo de lucro
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicadores
Indicador de detecção de blocos de pedidos de multi-timeframe MT4. Características - Totalmente personalizável no painel de controle do gráfico, fornece interação completa. - Oculte e mostre o painel de controle onde quiser. - Detectar OBs em vários períodos de tempo. - Selecione a quantidade de OBs para exibir. - Interface de usuário de OBs diferente. - Filtros diferentes em OBs. - Alerta de proximidade OB. - Linhas ADR de alta e baixa. - Serviço de notificação (alertas de tela | not
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Indicadores
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicadores
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicadores
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicadores
O indicador ACB Breakout Arrows fornece um sinal de entrada essencial no mercado ao detectar um padrão especial de rompimento. Ele monitora constantemente o gráfico em busca de um momento de estabilização direcional e oferece um sinal preciso pouco antes de um grande movimento.  Obtenha o scanner multissímbolo e multitemporal aqui - Scanner para ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Principais recursos O indicador fornece níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Acompanha um painel de Scanner MTF que monitora sina
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT4 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob a fo
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos back-tests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acabou perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Forma
Target Geometry
Chantal Sala
4 (4)
Indicadores
Target Geometry is a next-generation indicator that uses the geometric nature of the markets to give high statistical probability levels ( Fibonacci ). This indicator creates a very important map that optimizes the entry points and it optimally defines your own money management. The indicator can be used both in static mode or in dynamic mode, you can use it on any financial instrument. The use in multi timeframe mode is a very good ally to have. The target levels are high statistical probabilit
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicadores
OrderFlow Absorption – Indicador Profissional de Delta e Sinais de Absorção para MT4 Desbloqueie o poder da verdadeira análise de fluxo de ordens com o OrderFlow Absorption – o indicador definitivo de histograma de delta e sinais de absorção para MetaTrader 4. Desenvolvido para traders que desejam enxergar o que realmente acontece por trás de cada movimento de preço, esta ferramenta revela pressões ocultas de compra/venda e eventos de absorção que movimentam o mercado. Recursos Visualização do H
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno e
Forex Gump Scalping
Andrey Kozak
5 (2)
Indicadores
Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
O sistema de comércio técnico de setas de reversão do BB foi desenvolvido para prever pontos reversos para tomar decisões de varejo. A situação atual do mercado é analisada pelo indicador e estruturada para vários critérios: a expectativa de momentos de reversão, possíveis pontos de virada, sinais de compra e venda. O indicador não contém informações em excesso, possui uma interface visual compreensível, permitindo que os comerciantes tomem decisões razoáveis. Todas as setas parecem fechar a ve
Full Scalping Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicadores
FullScalping é um indicador não repintante e não retroativo , especialmente projetado para gerar entradas de scalping CONSTANTES em qualquer mercado. Perfeito para traders agressivos que buscam ação ininterrupta! Junte-se ao canal para ficar atualizado com informações exclusivas e atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Você notará que ele dá sinais em quase toda vela , seja confirmando a tendência ou sinalizando retrações-chave. É como ter um radar constantemente guiand
Forex Gump Pro
Andrey Kozak
4 (5)
Indicadores
Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Pro is
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicadores
Sinal de tendência GoldRush Arrow O indicador Sinal de tendência GoldRush Arrow fornece uma análise precisa e em tempo real das tendências, adaptada para scalpers de alta velocidade e curto prazo em XAU/USD. Criada especificamente para o intervalo de tempo de 1 minuto, esta ferramenta exibe setas direcionais para pontos de entrada claros, permitindo que os scalpers naveguem em condições de mercado voláteis com confiança. O indicador consiste em setas de alerta PRIMÁRIAS e SECUNDÁRIAS. Os sin
Mais do autor
BoomTroom
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The original BoomTroom trend indicator. With this indicator, you do not need to sit near the computer and wait for the inflection point to appear day and night. How important it is to determine the trend in the stock market or the Forex market! Still not sure how to determine the inflection point of a trend? Are you still worried about how to draw short-term and long-term trend lines? Run this smart utility. You will see pivot points of varying strength, as well as long-term and short-term tre
Trend Units
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Forex market can go through many different price paths to reach a point in the future. The future is dynamic. Therefore, planning a trade with a possible future scenario is an essential step for your success. For these purposes, we present to your attention Trend Units. A unique author's strategy that simultaneously determines the strength of trends and points of entry into the market, visualizing it using arrows on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on time periods
TrendSys
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Trend Sys, an indicator designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine the direction of the trend. The best way to trade Trend Sys is to enter the market when Trend Sys peaks and goes the other way. This is a sign of a trend reversal. I hope you enjoy this indicator and leave your comments to make it even better. Good luck and happy trading.
Trend Moment
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Using the Trend Moment indicator, you can find not only overbought and oversold zones, but also be able to identify the strongest reversals of the current trend. This will take your trading to a whole new level. Forget about slipping in oscillators, be it Stochastic or RSI or any other oscillator. Trend Moment signals 100% do not redraw and do not require adjusting the parameters - the indicator will work equally well on any chart, even with default parameters.
Trend Sens
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Trend Sens is a universal indicator, the values of which are calculated based on different indicators. The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. You get 3 indicators in 1 product. Trend Sense itself appeared in the process of many years of work with financial assets. The indicator has become a consequence of those desires and requirements, for the analysis that I personally would like to use for trading.
Trend Lime
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
With the development of information technologies and a large number of participants, financial markets are less and less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as the Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of the trend or its reversal. Can one indicator indicate the correct direction of the future price, without changing its parameters, in the history of 14 years? At the same time, not to lose ad
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Trend Map indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals. It contains only three lines, each of which is designed to unambiguously perceive the present moment. Line # 2 characterizes the global direction of the price movement. If we see that the other two lines are above
Trend LineA
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Trend LineA is a powerful trend indicator equipped with everything you need to trade and at the same time very easy to use. The indicator calculates the most probable zones of trend stop / reversal, zones of confident trend movements. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator gives quite accurate signals and it is customary to use it both in trend and flat markets. It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other instruments for more reliable signals
Trrend Arrow
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Original Trrend Arrow trend indicator showing buy and sell areas. With this indicator, you do not need to sit near the computer and wait for the inflection point to appear day and night. The indicator is very easy to use. When an up arrow appears, open a buy deal. When a down arrow appears, open a sell trade. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other instruments for more reliable signals and making a more balanced
Trend Op
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding the trading system that's right for them. Trend Op indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals.
Trend Hist
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Trend Hist indicator is designed to display on a chart and visually evaluate the trailing algorithm by inside bars. This indicator finds strong trend movements of a currency pair on a given number of bars, and also finds a correction to this trend. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the indicator signals this.
Trend Slow
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Trend Slow indicator uses the author's algorithm for analyzing price behavior and displays the result of complex work in the form of lines. For simplicity, the algorithm automatically changes the line color according to its direction. The indicator has a parameter to enable alerts when the color changes, thus helping the trader to identify new market trends. This system will help you find high-probability trades in the direction of strong trends.
Effect
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Effect indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Ready-made trading system. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indicators for trading. Otherwise, thei
Going straight
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is your friend”. And indeed it is! By trading with the trend, you reduce your risks and gain an advantage, as you increase the mathematical expectation of completed trades and, therefore, earn more profit. Together with the Going straight indicator you will trade with the trend with ease! This is one of the most effective ways to deal with market trends. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods
Schrodinger Channel
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Schrodinger Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages, it takes into account not simple moving averages, but twice smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand, makes the indicator less sensitive. Signals are not redrawn and can be used immediately after they appear. This means that there is no need to wait for a new confirming bar. The lower and upper bands are used as support / resista
Direction Arrows
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Direction Arrows indicator tracks the market trend while ignoring the sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading.
Incognito RSI
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Incognito RSI indicator is an advanced internal strength index. It transforms the signal so that the low-frequency components lag behind much more than the high-frequency components. In general, the data of the last bar has more weight than the previous data, like an exponential moving average. The indicator demonstrates not the relative strength of the compared trading instruments, but the internal strength of a single instrument, therefore it is the “Internal Strength Index”. This is an
Oscillator Trends
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Oscillator Trend indicators are most useful in identifying trend decay. Nobody canceled the divergence. Correct use of this signal will give you a certain head start in the market. When working in flat. The principle of operation of the oscillator is based on the measurement of fluctuations. The indicator tries to determine the maximum or minimum of the next swing - an exit from the overbought and oversold zones. Do not forget that these signals are most interesting at the borders of the fl
Purpose Trend
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Purpose Trend - analyzes the current trend gives an excellent understanding of which direction the market is aimed at, at what point it should be expected in the near future. Unfortunately, most of the popular indicators in practice give a huge number of false signals, since they all work without any consideration of global trends. That is why in today's conditions, when the market is far from stable price movement, it is almost impossible to build a strategy without using trend indicators. Ho
BitTerraCoin
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
BitTerraCoin is a unique trading system! It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. Works using sharp tick movements. Recommendations for working with a scalpel: It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. You can work on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Details: The MaxSpread par
Make Use
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Make Use trend indicator copes with the main task of trading: to find an entry point to the market at the moment of trend initiation and an exit point at the moment of its completion. A stable movement of quotations in a certain direction is called a trend in trading. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced direction. The Make Use trend indicator is important for identifying trends in financial markets. Howev
Trend Thyrogen
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Trend Thyrogen is a trend trading strategy, filtering and all the necessary features built into one tool! Intelligent indicator algorithm with generates input signals and output levels. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's screen. The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and wh
Channel Token
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Channel Token indicator automatically builds a trend movement tracking channel. The price is in its trend movement in a certain range, and not a chaotic spread of the price, it is not clear in which direction. And if the price deviates within a certain range, it means that the boundaries of these ranges are support and resistance lines and form the Channel Token channel. Channel Token - an indicator in which the indicator period is automatically calculated based on the number of bars of t
Gibraltar
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
The bot uses 4 MACD indicators and two MAs in its work, thus a zone is formed for trading on the breakdown of the Bands channel and, accordingly, with a minimum stop level and only one deal. The bot also takes into account parameters such as slippage, spread and volatility. Entry is made only when there is sufficient volatility. Thus, the bot works using sharp tick movements. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater
Trend Long
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Trend Long indicator accompanies long trends. It can be used only to determine the global trend, but not as an entry point. Any reliable entry indicator can be used for the entry point. Or the standard RSI, based on overbought / oversold levels. The indicator can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Experiment with the parameters! The parameters are not linear! When you specify a period, you only specify a period to determine the price range for a certain interval. Th
Channel Reliable
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
This is no ordinary channel. Everyone should analyze it and find a way to use it in their trading strategies. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Channel Reliable indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the boundaries of the channel set for it. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, and changes in the parameter of the number
Pattern Trend
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The principle of operation of the Patern Trend indicator is to work on a channel breakout. The parameters and width of the channel are selected in such a way that the closing in the red is sufficiently balanced, which is shown on the chart by the inscriptions near the arrows. You can see that the arrow signal does not appear every time the channel is broken. Because the indicator has a volatility filter that has a big impact on the entry. In total on the chart (EURUSD / H1) you can see that th
Signal Switched
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Signal Switched is a channel indicator designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. It is also protected by arrows that help to enter the market correctly. Channel indicators are among the most popular technical analysis tools on Forex and Signal Switched is a promising market analysis tool. Signal Switched can be used as a base for building a strategy or as an addition to an existing one. Signal Switched is a limited range (corr
Quatre
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Quatre is a trend indicator, it indicates well the points of the beginning of the trend and its completion or reversal. This indicator is characterized by the following behavior: After a trend movement appears on the market, the indicator sends a signal of its beginning in the form of arrows. Quatre is a mathematical averaging of prices, and based on this, one can assume the direction of price movement (trend) in the future. Against the background of insignificant fluctuations, it is possible t
Secured
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
This tool scans the market looking for the correct entry. You can see and evaluate it yourself, perhaps it will suit you for a number of tasks related to forecasting price movements. It uses only price data and analytics to calculate entry points. Does not use auxiliary indicators. It has two parameters for customization. Setting the indicator. Interval - price analysis interval. Subterfuge - analysis correction interval.
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário