Tempest m4

Indicator “Tempest” for MQL5 Market (SEO-optimized, in English)

1. Introduction
The Tempest indicator is a modern technical tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically detect market reversal points by analyzing RSI across multiple timeframes.

Provides clear BUY/SELL signals that allow traders to react instantly to market conditions.

Easily integrates into Expert Advisors for fully automated trading.

SEO Keywords: Tempest, RSI indicator, MQL5 trading robot, Forex automation, RSI strategy, MT5 bot.

2. Key Benefits
Multi-timeframe analysis: supports up to eight timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1) for more precise signals

High performance: processes up to 1 000 000 bars of history without significant terminal lag

Flexible configuration: two main parameters (LevelSignal and LimitHistory) let you adapt the indicator to any strategy quickly

Easy integration: outputs BUY/SELL arrows in standard buffers (DRAW_ARROW) for instant EA connectivity

Universal application: works on most currency pairs with a minimum recommended deposit of USD 10 000

3. How It Works
RSI signal collection

For each enabled timeframe, CalcSignal() calculates the current RSI value at the specified bar.

Direction determination

RSI > LevelUp → returns –1 (overbought → SELL signal)

RSI < LevelDn → returns +1 (oversold → BUY signal)

Signal aggregation

Sums results from all timeframes and compares to LevelSignal:

Sum ≥ LevelSignal → displays a blue BUY arrow

Sum ≤ –LevelSignal → displays a red SELL arrow

Chart visualization

Arrows are drawn in SignalBufferBlue and SignalBufferRed with an offset ArrowShift.

4. Indicator Settings
LimitHistory: number of bars for calculation (recommended 100 000–1 000 000)

Length: RSI period (typically 14–100; default 48)

LevelSignal: minimum number of simultaneous RSI signals (e.g. 3–5)

AppliedPrice: price type for RSI (PRICE_OPEN, PRICE_CLOSE, PRICE_HIGH, PRICE_LOW, etc.)

ArrowShift: arrow offset from price level (default 20)

Enable timeframes (tf_0…tf_7): choose which intervals to analyze (M1 through W1)

LevelUp0…7 and LevelDn0…7: RSI upper and lower thresholds per timeframe

Tip:

To ensure correct multi-timeframe operation, preload history by opening each required chart (M1…W1) in your terminal and waiting for data to fully download.

Experiment with LimitHistory (100 000; 500 000; 1 000 000) and LevelSignal (3–5) to find the optimal balance between signal accuracy and speed.

5. Expert Advisor Integration
Buffer setup


#property indicator_buffers 2
double BuyArrow[], SellArrow[];
// In OnInit():
SetIndexBuffer(0, BuyArrow);
SetIndexBuffer(1, SellArrow);
Entry/exit logic

if (BuyArrow[i] > 0) {
    // Open BUY
}
if (SellArrow[i] > 0) {
    // Open SELL
}
Risk management

Add positions sized as a fixed percentage of deposit (0.5–2 %).

A minimum deposit of USD 10 000 ensures stable performance on major pairs.

6. Minimum Requirements & Recommendations
Platform: MetaTrader 5 build 3300 or higher

Deposit: at least USD 10 000 (or equivalent in other currencies)

History: load data for all active timeframes (M1…W1)

Suggested starting parameters:

LevelSignal ≥ 3

LimitHistory ≥ 100 000

Length 14–100



