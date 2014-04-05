Signal Capturer
- Indicadores
- Moritz Henry Romberg
- Versão: 1.3
- Atualizado: 8 janeiro 2026
- Ativações: 10
Important: The price will increase to 150$ after 8 more purchases
Every buyer of this indicator also receives for free:
- The exclusive Signal Reacter EA, which automatically executes every Signal
- a step-by-step guide to help you install the Signal Capturer
Note: To claim your free EA, just send me a quick message on MQL5.
I present to you the original, self-developed tool that grabs premium signals from top services like the Divergence Bomber, Algo Pumping and Grabber System.
Instructional video:
This Indicator is specificaly designed to capture the premium signals from the Divergence Bomber, Algo Pumping and Grabber System.
NO need to buy expensive EAs if you can just automate the signals way cheaper!
Main features:
- Universal Compatibility - Works on any symbol you trade
- Ultra-Light Footprint - Optimized to preserve your PC’s resources
- True Hands-Off Trading - Set it up once and let it fire your orders 24/7
Filters to only trade high quality trades:
- Spread-Filter
- News-Filter
- Monitored via User Interface to never loose overview