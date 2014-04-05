Signal Capturer
- Indicatori
- Moritz Henry Romberg
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Important: The price will increase to 150$ after 9 more purchases
Every buyer of this indicator also receives for free:
- The exclusive Signal Reacter EA, which automatically executes every Signal
- a step-by-step guide to help you install the Signal Capturer
Note: To claim your free EA, just send me a quick message on MQL5.
I present to you the original, self-developed tool that grabs premium signals from top services like the Divergence Bomber, Algo Pumping and many more.
Instructional video:
This Indicator is specificaly designed to capture the premium signals from the Divergence Bomber and Algo Pumping. But let me tell you something:
Can’t get your favorite signal plugin to play nice?
Drop me an MQL5 PM with its name and I’ll see how fast I can automate it for you.
Main features:
- Universal Compatibility - Works on any symbol you trade
- Ultra-Light Footprint - Optimized to preserve your PC’s resources
- True Hands-Off Trading - Set it up once and let it fire your orders 24/7