Signal Capturer

Important: The price will increase to 150$ after 9 more purchases

Every buyer of this indicator also receives for free:

  • The exclusive Signal Reacter EA, which automatically executes every Signal
  • a step-by-step guide to help you install the Signal Capturer

Note: To claim your free EA, just send me a quick message on MQL5.


I present to you the original, self-developed tool that grabs premium signals from top services like the Divergence Bomber, Algo Pumping and many more.

Instructional video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7lGP8xjORo&amp


This Indicator is specificaly designed to capture the premium signals from the Divergence Bomber and Algo Pumping. But let me tell you something:

Can’t get your favorite signal plugin to play nice?
Drop me an MQL5 PM with its name and I’ll see how fast I can automate it for you.


 Main features:

  • Universal Compatibility - Works on any symbol you trade
  • Ultra-Light Footprint - Optimized to preserve your PC’s resources
  • True Hands-Off Trading Set it up once and let it fire your orders 24/7

Gold REAVER
Moritz Henry Romberg
Experts
Hello XAUUSD Fanatics, Introducing: GOLD REAVER EA.  (Performance of my $10k account with screenshots since February 23, 2025 available upon request - according to MQL-Market rules, I’m not allowed to include them here in the description - spoiler: they are very well) The GOLD REAVER EA  is a XAUUSD trading robot that operates completely WITHOUT GRID or MARTINGALE . Features: No GRID No MARTINGALE Simulated account balance (The EA only uses as much money as desired - without missing out on scal
