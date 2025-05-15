통화 / RTO
RTO: Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent
24.40 USD 0.26 (1.05%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RTO 환율이 오늘 -1.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.32이고 고가는 24.57이었습니다.
Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
RTO News
일일 변동 비율
24.32 24.57
년간 변동
19.61 27.37
- 이전 종가
- 24.66
- 시가
- 24.57
- Bid
- 24.40
- Ask
- 24.70
- 저가
- 24.32
- 고가
- 24.57
- 볼륨
- 840
- 일일 변동
- -1.05%
- 월 변동
- 1.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.41%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.13%
