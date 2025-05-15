FiyatlarBölümler
RTO: Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent

24.40 USD 0.26 (1.05%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RTO fiyatı bugün -1.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.32 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.57 aralığında işlem gördü.

Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

RTO haberleri

Günlük aralık
24.32 24.57
Yıllık aralık
19.61 27.37
Önceki kapanış
24.66
Açılış
24.57
Satış
24.40
Alış
24.70
Düşük
24.32
Yüksek
24.57
Hacim
840
Günlük değişim
-1.05%
Aylık değişim
1.75%
6 aylık değişim
4.41%
Yıllık değişim
-2.13%
21 Eylül, Pazar