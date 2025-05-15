Währungen / RTO
RTO: Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent
24.66 USD 0.11 (0.44%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RTO hat sich für heute um -0.44% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 24.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 25.00 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
24.61 25.00
Jahresspanne
19.61 27.37
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24.77
- Eröffnung
- 24.82
- Bid
- 24.66
- Ask
- 24.96
- Tief
- 24.61
- Hoch
- 25.00
- Volumen
- 1.044 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.44%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.84%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 5.52%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.08%
