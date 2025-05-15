Valute / RTO
RTO: Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent
24.40 USD 0.26 (1.05%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RTO ha avuto una variazione del -1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.32 e ad un massimo di 24.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RTO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.32 24.57
Intervallo Annuale
19.61 27.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.66
- Apertura
- 24.57
- Bid
- 24.40
- Ask
- 24.70
- Minimo
- 24.32
- Massimo
- 24.57
- Volume
- 840
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.13%
20 settembre, sabato