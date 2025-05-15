货币 / RTO
RTO: Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent
25.13 USD 0.15 (0.60%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RTO汇率已更改0.60%。当日，交易品种以低点25.04和高点25.26进行交易。
关注Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RTO新闻
- Is Work-From-Home Still the New Normal For Corporate America?
- Rentokil: Critical Assessment Of Recent Turnaround Successes (NYSE:RTO)
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.33%
- Rentokil Initial plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RTO)
- European construction stocks slide after James Hardie’s U.S. housing warning
- Vulcan Value Partners Q2 2025 Letter (Mutual Fund:VVPLX)
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.50%
- Battle of the Bugs: Which Pest Control Stock is Best?
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.78%
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.05%
- FTSE 100 today: Index rises on earnings rally; pound drops further to $1.32
- Rentokil jumps over 9% as profit tops forecast, U.S. pest control improves
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.65%
- Tariffs may lower medium-term inflation risks, curb spending, says New Zealand central banker
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.17%
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.50%
- RBC sees Rentokil in “waiting room” but stays bullish on long-term outlook
- Rentokil price target lowered to GBP4.40 by RBC Capital on workwear sale
- The Bed Bug Boom: Terminix Reveals Top 50 Infested U.S. Cities
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.18%
- Rentokil stock holds Buy rating, GBP4.25 target from Deutsche Bank
- Rentokil May Soon Exterminate Its Growth Problems In The US (NYSE:RTO)
- Rentokil to sell French workwear unit to H.I.G. Capital for €410 mln
- Rentokil stock rating downgraded to Sell by Berenberg
日范围
25.04 25.26
年范围
19.61 27.37
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.98
- 开盘价
- 25.08
- 卖价
- 25.13
- 买价
- 25.43
- 最低价
- 25.04
- 最高价
- 25.26
- 交易量
- 246
- 日变化
- 0.60%
- 月变化
- 4.80%
- 6个月变化
- 7.53%
- 年变化
- 0.80%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值