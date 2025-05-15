Currencies / RTO
RTO: Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent
25.12 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RTO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.93 and at a high of 25.17.
Follow Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
24.93 25.17
Year Range
19.61 27.37
- Previous Close
- 25.12
- Open
- 25.14
- Bid
- 25.12
- Ask
- 25.42
- Low
- 24.93
- High
- 25.17
- Volume
- 504
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 4.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.49%
- Year Change
- 0.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%