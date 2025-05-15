通貨 / RTO
RTO: Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent
24.66 USD 0.11 (0.44%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RTOの今日の為替レートは、-0.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.61の安値と25.00の高値で取引されました。
Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each representダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
24.61 25.00
1年のレンジ
19.61 27.37
- 以前の終値
- 24.77
- 始値
- 24.82
- 買値
- 24.66
- 買値
- 24.96
- 安値
- 24.61
- 高値
- 25.00
- 出来高
- 1.044 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.52%
- 1年の変化
- -1.08%
