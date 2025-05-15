Moedas / RTO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RTO: Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent
24.83 USD 0.06 (0.24%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RTO para hoje mudou para 0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.74 e o mais alto foi 24.83.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Rentokil Initial plc American Depositary Shares (each represent. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RTO Notícias
- Is Work-From-Home Still the New Normal For Corporate America?
- Rentokil: Critical Assessment Of Recent Turnaround Successes (NYSE:RTO)
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.33%
- Rentokil Initial plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RTO)
- European construction stocks slide after James Hardie’s U.S. housing warning
- Vulcan Value Partners Q2 2025 Letter (Mutual Fund:VVPLX)
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.50%
- Battle of the Bugs: Which Pest Control Stock is Best?
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.78%
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.05%
- FTSE 100 today: Index rises on earnings rally; pound drops further to $1.32
- Rentokil jumps over 9% as profit tops forecast, U.S. pest control improves
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.65%
- Tariffs may lower medium-term inflation risks, curb spending, says New Zealand central banker
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.17%
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.50%
- RBC sees Rentokil in “waiting room” but stays bullish on long-term outlook
- Rentokil price target lowered to GBP4.40 by RBC Capital on workwear sale
- The Bed Bug Boom: Terminix Reveals Top 50 Infested U.S. Cities
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.18%
- Rentokil stock holds Buy rating, GBP4.25 target from Deutsche Bank
- Rentokil May Soon Exterminate Its Growth Problems In The US (NYSE:RTO)
- Rentokil to sell French workwear unit to H.I.G. Capital for €410 mln
- Rentokil stock rating downgraded to Sell by Berenberg
Faixa diária
24.74 24.83
Faixa anual
19.61 27.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.77
- Open
- 24.82
- Bid
- 24.83
- Ask
- 25.13
- Low
- 24.74
- High
- 24.83
- Volume
- 27
- Mudança diária
- 0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.25%
- Mudança anual
- -0.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh