NABL: N-able Inc
8.21 USD 0.22 (2.61%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NABL 환율이 오늘 -2.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.20이고 고가는 8.43이었습니다.
N-able Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
8.20 8.43
년간 변동
6.07 13.04
- 이전 종가
- 8.43
- 시가
- 8.43
- Bid
- 8.21
- Ask
- 8.51
- 저가
- 8.20
- 고가
- 8.43
- 볼륨
- 898
- 일일 변동
- -2.61%
- 월 변동
- 3.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.80%
- 년간 변동율
- -36.94%
20 9월, 토요일