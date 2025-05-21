통화 / GABC
GABC: German American Bancorp Inc
40.80 USD 0.66 (1.59%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GABC 환율이 오늘 -1.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 40.72이고 고가는 41.48이었습니다.
German American Bancorp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
40.72 41.48
년간 변동
32.75 47.08
- 이전 종가
- 41.46
- 시가
- 41.48
- Bid
- 40.80
- Ask
- 41.10
- 저가
- 40.72
- 고가
- 41.48
- 볼륨
- 291
- 일일 변동
- -1.59%
- 월 변동
- -1.35%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.45%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.54%
20 9월, 토요일