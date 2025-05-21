Currencies / GABC
GABC: German American Bancorp Inc
40.46 USD 0.45 (1.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GABC exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.09 and at a high of 40.93.
Follow German American Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GABC News
Daily Range
40.09 40.93
Year Range
32.75 47.08
- Previous Close
- 40.91
- Open
- 40.80
- Bid
- 40.46
- Ask
- 40.76
- Low
- 40.09
- High
- 40.93
- Volume
- 399
- Daily Change
- -1.10%
- Month Change
- -2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.56%
- Year Change
- 7.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%