GABC: German American Bancorp Inc

40.80 USD 0.66 (1.59%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GABC ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.72 e ad un massimo di 41.48.

Segui le dinamiche di German American Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.72 41.48
Intervallo Annuale
32.75 47.08
Chiusura Precedente
41.46
Apertura
41.48
Bid
40.80
Ask
41.10
Minimo
40.72
Massimo
41.48
Volume
291
Variazione giornaliera
-1.59%
Variazione Mensile
-1.35%
Variazione Semestrale
7.45%
Variazione Annuale
8.54%
20 settembre, sabato