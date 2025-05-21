Valute / GABC
GABC: German American Bancorp Inc
40.80 USD 0.66 (1.59%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GABC ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.72 e ad un massimo di 41.48.
Segui le dinamiche di German American Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GABC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.72 41.48
Intervallo Annuale
32.75 47.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.46
- Apertura
- 41.48
- Bid
- 40.80
- Ask
- 41.10
- Minimo
- 40.72
- Massimo
- 41.48
- Volume
- 291
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.54%
20 settembre, sabato