GABC: German American Bancorp Inc
41.46 USD 1.02 (2.52%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GABCの今日の為替レートは、2.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.41の安値と41.59の高値で取引されました。
German American Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
40.41 41.59
1年のレンジ
32.75 47.08
- 以前の終値
- 40.44
- 始値
- 40.60
- 買値
- 41.46
- 買値
- 41.76
- 安値
- 40.41
- 高値
- 41.59
- 出来高
- 360
- 1日の変化
- 2.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.19%
- 1年の変化
- 10.30%
