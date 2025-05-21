クォートセクション
通貨 / GABC
株に戻る

GABC: German American Bancorp Inc

41.46 USD 1.02 (2.52%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GABCの今日の為替レートは、2.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.41の安値と41.59の高値で取引されました。

German American Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GABC News

1日のレンジ
40.41 41.59
1年のレンジ
32.75 47.08
以前の終値
40.44
始値
40.60
買値
41.46
買値
41.76
安値
40.41
高値
41.59
出来高
360
1日の変化
2.52%
1ヶ月の変化
0.24%
6ヶ月の変化
9.19%
1年の変化
10.30%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K